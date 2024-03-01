OTM Open Thread 3/1-3/3: It is the Weekend

Happy Friday! Opening Day is later this month. Scott Boras clients remain unsigned blah blah blah.

The Red Sox are looking...kinda OK in the extremely limited Spring Training samples. What does that mean for the regular season? Probably nothing. But hey, maybe something.

Lucas Giolito will pitch against the Minnesota Twins Friday at 1:05 PM.

Brayan Bello and Nick Pivetta will face the Washington Nationals and Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday - both games at 1:05 PM ET.

Sunday it’s Red Sox vs Blue Jays at the same 1:05 PM ET starting time with the trouble Alek Manoah going for the Jays and the Sox pitcher listed as TBD.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.