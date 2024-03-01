Things We’re Excited About In 2024: Triston Casas Following Up 2023

Welcome back to OTM’s 2024 Red Sox season preview. We’re not all doom and gloom around here, so as part of this series we’ll dive into the things we’re most excited about for the upcoming season. Today we continue with a young slugger who is quickly become a fan-favorite.

The day was September 11, 2021. I was in Portland on a day trip and, by chance, saw that the Double-A Sea Dogs were set to play a day game against the Binghamton RumblePonies. The Red Sox would announce that a 24-year-old promising prospect named Connor Seabold, who was Nick Pivetta’s partner in the Brandon Workman trade, would make his Major League debut debut against the Chicago White Sox that night. Seabold was just extra icing on the cake of arguably one of Chaim Bloom’s few net positive trades during his tenure as Chief of Baseball Operations. But, at the time, he was highly touted, as was his penchant for posting jams on his Instagram story. But, the better pitching story of the day for me was getting to see Brayan Bello, who, as I’ve mentioned before, I had been following since very early in his professional career. Bello ended up not having the best of games despite gaining the win behind Portland’s explosive bats; in an offensive battle, he gave up seven hits and five runs in as many innings, despite having decent looking stuff.

Luckily for Bello, I ended up not being so worried about that in the grand scheme of things. Arriving at Hadlock Field, I got a text in my group chat from my buddy and avid reader of the site, Matt. (Hi, Matt!) His text changed my focus for the day. He said “look out for this kid Triston Casas. He’s an absolute unit.” I was, in fact, already aware of Casas, who was the Sox’s first round draft pick in 2018. I’d heard of his imposing figure at the plate and his pure power going through the minors, but was unaware of his patience for the right pitch. I also had no idea how much of a “unit” the mountainous Casas was. At the time, the 6-foot-5 Casas was closer to 250 than his current listed weight of 238, and he looked every bit of it.

Casas did not get a hit that game, instead settling for a walk, showcasing that patience, and a run. Some months later (a Google search tells me April 13, 2022) I was watching a game with Matt in Worcester on Triston Casas bobblehead night, of all nights. Matt jokes a few times about Casas hitting a nuke out of Polar Park on his own bobblehead night. I’m sitting behind home plate, and a kid a few rows up walks down the stairs next to the on deck circle and asks Casas to hit a home run. Casas nods and says “you got it boss” or something to that effect. Casas looks back at the kid after Rob Refsnyder strikes out, and three pitches later, the gargantuan first baseman smokes a Mark Appel pitch.

It would have ended up in Kelley Square had it not been for the CountryBank sign in Polar Park stopping its trajectory. The kid was beaming and Casas pointed at him after his trot around the bases. Christopher Nolan himself couldn’t have shot a better scene.

And so it was only fitting that I was also hanging out with this same friend when Casas made his Major League debut later on in the season, a glimmer of hope in an otherwise downtrodden year. Casas had a tough month by usual standards, but that he was just 22, and that he managed five home runs in that month negated any struggles he had getting hits with his sub .200 batting average. That he earned more walks (19) than hits (15), boosting his OBP to a respectable .358, didn’t hurt matters either.

2023 was a different beast entirely. After failing to hit above his weight, or even Bobby Dalbec’s weight, after taking the first base job, fans expressed frustration with Casas, stating that his plate presence resembled his predecessor. But then, Casas went on an absolute tear, hitting .348 in July. He walked a hair less than we’re used to, but that’s because he was simply seeing more pitches he liked and capitalizing on them, gathering 7 of his 24 home runs that month. His home run total was tied for second among 2023 rookies; his xwOBA (.370) is in the top eight percent in baseball, as is his walk rate, according to Baseball Savant. In fact, there’s very little that isn’t red on the below graph that shows his offensive output. There were high expectations of Casas, and he backed them up.

We’ll leave what’s just out of frame in that screenshot for the nest paragraph. As someone who’s been excited for Casas for the last couple of years, I’m equally excited for his second season. Obviously he won’t be improving as much as he did between 2022 and 2023, because that would be preposterous. But, Fangraphs (or, rather, ZiPS) is predicting 27 home runs, a BABIP of .317, and an OPS of .848, and there’s much reason to buy into those figures. Without Alex Verdugo, Justin Turner and Adam Duvall in the lineup, maybe Casas bats higher than his usual sixth in the lineup, making this even more possible. And if he doesn’t? His OPS with bases loaded is an astonding 1.413 in 9 plate appearances, driving in as many runs. If Boston’s current configuration can get on base (I know, funny joke) this is bad news for the rest of the league. Even with runners in scoring position, his OPS is .878. Still good!

The downside of Casas, of course, is that he’s atrocious in the field, amassing a dismal -15.1 defensive runs above average, leading to an 1.7 overall fWAR. And, actually, as harrowing as that sounds, know that his play at first is an improvement over his defensive play at third, where he was drafted. But, Casas is still relatively new at the position, and also has just turned 24. There’s time. As for his speed, which is among the lowest of any player listed on Savant, well, what can I say? He’s a big guy.

So, am I being overoptimistic about Triston Casas? Maybe, but hey, it provides balance for how underwhelmed I am by much of the rest of the roster. It’s also becoming increasingly obvious that he’s a great fit for Boston as, according to MLB.com’s Ian Browne, Casas “wants to be here forever.” But, to the surprise of no one, he also “hasn’t heard anything enticing yet” to make him sign an extension. I’m going to be frank: with a 2024 that delivers up to lofty expectations at the plate, and any improvement at all on that questionable fielding, there would be no reason for John Henry to not lock Casas up long-term by the end of the calendar year. By all accounts, he’s a joy to have in the clubhouse; he’s a beaming personality, winning over some long-time fans such as in this video (SERIOUSLY, watch that video!), and even if some veterans didn’t like his sunbathing rituals at first, he backed it up with his play. 2024 comes with some high hopes for Triston Casas, but there’s absolutely no reason to believe he won’t meet them.