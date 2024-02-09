OTM Open Thread 2/9-2/11: It is the Weekend

TGIF.

It is my understanding as of very recently the Rangers had not been actively involved in pursuit of Montgomery for a while due to price tag https://t.co/KXz9FE8Wmx — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) February 9, 2024

Ok, the Texas Rangers could be out on Jordan Montgomery, who has been connected to the Red Sox all winter. Good news! It’s because of price. Bad news! The Sox are supposedly still looking to trade (unload) Kenley Jansen which could free up some cash. And the bullpen is set up rather well, as far as unpredictable relievers are concerned. Plus, there won’t be much need for a closer if the rotation under-performs. Which Monty helps to prevent. Pitchers and catchers report next week. Maybe sneak in one more move???

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.