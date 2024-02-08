The Red Seat: Predicting The Future

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode number 305. This week, Jake Devereaux and Bob Osgood discuss Winter Weekend, the return of Theo Epstein, look at a few different Fangraphs projections for the Red Sox, and mine for storylines within the projected starting lineup.

We’ve been on a minor hiatus, and haven’t spoken since the chaos of Winter Weekend. Of all the shocking quotes, Jake and Bob were most blown away by Tom Werner announcing that he lives his life “full throttle” and wonder if he’ll take over for any Vin Diesel roles in the near future. We rolled this into Theo Epstein being brought in as a senior advisor and part-owner with the Red Sox, arguably the first exciting news of the offseason. We are hopeful that Theo will help be a liaison between the fans and ownership, which currently has a disparity in team vision that seems further apart than ever.

Bob recently wrote about Fangraphs’ projections, including ZIPS, The BATX, and Steamer. We went through the starting nine to discuss which players we expect to exceed or fall short of projections, as well as review the projected standings at Fangraphs.

We concluded the show by talking about a few great listener questions, including the ETA of the top Sox prospects triumvirate, Brayan Bello’s workload, and a listener who is particularly furious with Ryan Brasier.

