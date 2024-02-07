 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 2/7: It is Wednesday

Tick tick tick

By Mike Carlucci
Photo by Matt West/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Happy Wednesday.

Well, Baseball Prospectus has released their PECOTA projections for the 2024 season.

Looks like another year looking up. Although if you’re in the Red Sox front office and take this as gospel...well, it’s Yankees and then a clump of teams and then Boston. If you move up a bit to get into that clump who knows what happens! Maybe 2025...Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

Poll

Will the Red Sox outplay their PECOTA projection?

For some reason, the 2024 Red Sox will be the topic of a Netflix documentary series to premiere in spring 2025.

