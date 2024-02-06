OTM Open Thread 2/6: It is Tuesday

“We’re continuing to build this thing back up to hopefully a championship organization...Long way to go. Talk is irrelevant, especially difficult for fans to hear when you’re coming off two disappointing seasons. We’re confident we’re doing the right things internally and we need to keep doing those things.” - Sam Kennedy

Happy Tuesday.

Is Sam Kennedy perhaps walking back his talk about payroll reduction as pre-season ticket sales fail to materialize for “the Fenway experience”? While at Truck Day festivities yesterday Kennedy seemed slightly more aware of the gulf between how ownership and fans view the Boston Red Sox. Can this be a good year? It can if they want it to. Or at least, ownership and the front office can put forward the best team they can assemble given some realistic constrains like Yamamoto wanting to get the band back together in LA on the Dodgers with Shohei Ohtani. What’s the cheapest Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell will get? Would either sign deal that has an opt-out at the end of 2024 to test free agency again?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.