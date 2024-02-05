OTM Open Thread 2/5: It is Monday

Happy Monday. The sun has returned to Boston. The “son” Theo Epstein has returned to the Red Sox or at least Fenway Sports Group. The roster may or may not be set. Maybe having someone in ownership who loves baseball will free up some attention to the team that started this investment group? The baseball team. We know Theo like Craig Breslow - he hired him in Chicago and he was the one who recommended Breslow for the Boston opening. That’s not nothing.

