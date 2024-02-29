Meet The New Guy: Jason Alexander

Who is he and where did he come from?

He’s 31-year-old Jason Alexander and he comes from the Milwaukee Brewers by way of Vandelay Industries. The Red Sox signed him to a minor league deal after he was DFA’d and, believe it or not, he is the second player connected to the extended George Costanza universe that the Sox have signed over the past few months. Who says this offseason hasn’t been interesting?

What position does he play?

He’s a right-handed pitcher. He’s spent most of his career as a starter, but was moved to the bullpen halfway through last season.

Is he any good?

Well, let’s review what we know about him so far: he’s 31-years-old, he was signed to a minor league deal, and he didn’t stick in AAA Nashville’s pitching rotation last year. What do you think the answer to this question is?

But let’s be charitable to a man who, truthfully, is far more successful in his chosen profession than almost any of us are in ours. Alexander holds the notable distinction of becoming a Major League Baseball player even though he was never drafted by an MLB team. And he achieved this despite the fact that he was eligible for the draft at three different points in his amateur career: first coming out of high school in Santa Rosa, California; then after a stint at Santa Rosa Community College; and finally after he dominated at Menlo College, where he ended up after Tommy John surgery ended his tenure at powerhouse Long Beach State after just six starts. That’s quite the college baseball sojourn; somehow this dude was a journeyman minor leaguer before he actually became a journeyman minor leaguer.

The Angels signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He climbed his way up to AAA in just two seasons, but stalled there and, like most minor leaguers, saw his development hit a serious speed bump with the cancelation of the 2020 season. After a brief stint in the Marlins org, he signed on with the Brewers, and he actually stuck with the big league team for most of the 2022 season, making 11 starts. Needless to say, though, it wasn’t a successful run, as he finished the season with a 5.40 ERA, having struck out just 46 hitters and walking 28 in 71.2 innings.

Despite the mediocre results, there are a couple of things that make Alexander an interesting pitcher. First, his arsenal is highly unusual in today’s game. Alexander effectively doesn’t throw a four-seam fastball at all. Instead, he depends very heavily on his sinker — in fact, had he thrown enough innings to qualify, he would have led all of baseball in sinker usage in 2022. The sinker plays off a vulcan chanageup that he also throws much more than most pitchers, particularly against left-handed hitters. And while he struggles to limit hard contact, doesn’t strike out many hitters, and doesn’t have outstanding control, he is elite at keeping the ball on the ground, posting an 87th percentile ground ball rate in 2022.

Second, Alexander is highly attuned to modern analytics. Before the Angels signed him, he was planning on becoming a pitching coach. And, even way back in 2021, when most people still hadn’t heard the term “pitch shape”, he was saying things like this:

...if you throw a true back-spinning fastball, it’s spinning true north-south, which would be a 12 o’clock axis on a clock. Where, for me with my sinker, I want it to have more sidespin. So I want my sinker to be more in the realm of like a changeup-area, where it’s a 3 o’clock complete sidespin, which is a lot different. They’re not polar opposites, but they’re definitely very opposite on the clock. I’ve found that when the pitch axis is correct with the pitch that you’re throwing, it’s always going to have a pretty good result.

When a guy talks about pitching like that, it’s not hard to see why Craig Breslow and Andrew Bailey might like him.

Show me a cool highlight.

Alexander’s best career start was his first career start, when he went seven strong at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.

What’s he doing in his picture up there?

Looking pretty smug because you’ve never heard of his favorite novel, Venetian Blinds.

What’s his role on the 2024 Red Sox?

It’s unclear at this point. What is clear is that Breslow identified AAA pitching as a major organizational problem almost as soon as he started. In just a few months on the job, he’s spent a lot of time bolstering Worcester’s staff, adding both legitimate prospects like Richard Fitts, and depth pieces, like Cooper Criswell. These aren’t exactly exciting moves, but Worcester’s awful pitching situation last year is a major reason why the big league team had to resort to so many bullpen games and use guys like Matt Dermody and Kyle Barraclough.

Alexander is definitely a depth piece — not a prospect — and we don’t yet know whether the Sox view him as a reliever or will give him another chance to start. In all likelihood, we won’t ever see him in a Red Sox uniform. But then again, there are always arms who surprise you and find a way to contribute to the big league team, a la Brennan Bernardino. Here’s hoping Alexander can be one of those arms.