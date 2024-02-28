Red Sox News & Links: Noah Song Back on the Mound

There’s probably been more ink spilled about Noah Song than just about any other Rule 5 draft pick in recent memory. It’s all a bit much — Song is unlikely to become an impact big leaguer, both because no prospect of his pedigree is ever likely to become an impact big leaguer, and because his development path makes things so much more difficult for him. But if he can somehow regain the form he showed as a 22-year-old five years ago, it would go a long way towards restocking the Red Sox pitching pipeline. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

But, even in the best case scenario, Song won’t be helping the Red Sox this year. Jordan Montgomery would, but to the extent that Sox are still pursuing him at all, they seem intent on waiting out the market to see if his price drops. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

How much can improved glove work help the pitching staff? That’s unclear, but the team has an expressed goal of improving the defense. Trevor Story thinks they can break into the top five-or-ten in that area. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

If better defense helps the starters go deeper, that would have a major positive effect on the entire pitching staff. Pitching more innings is Kutter Crawford’s goal for 2024. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

Speaking of goals for 2024, Rafael Devers thinks Triston Casas should have his sights on becoming one of the best players in the whole league. (Gayle Troiani, NESN)

Devers has been speaking up quite a bit more than he used to this spring. And old teammate Xander Bogaerts is a little surprised to see him be so vocal. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)