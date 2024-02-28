OTM Open Thread 2/28: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday.

Jim Bowden had this to say in his latest mailbag:

From what I’m hearing in conversations with major-league sources, it doesn’t sound like Montgomery will accept a pillow contract like the one Bellinger signed. I’m told there are multiple teams that would give Montgomery a longer-term contract. The Red Sox had a video call with Montgomery recently and I’m told the conversation went well. The Red Sox have plenty of financial flexibility and at this point must be considered the front-runner to land him. However, it’s believed Montgomery would prefer to re-sign with Texas and if he were to accept a shorter-term deal, I think the Rangers are the only team where that could happen and he’d at least consider that type of offer. Also, it doesn’t sound like Montgomery is interested in a return to St. Louis, and the Cardinals have already signed three free-agent starters (Sonny Gray, Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn) this offseason.

What does it mean? Who can say. The Red Sox are in the market for Jordan Montgomery. They don’t want a long, expensive contract. Montgomery, for his part, is looking mostly for contracts that pay lots of money over a number of years. And is interested in returning to the Texas Rangers. The Rangers, mired in television deal problems, are also less interested in contracts of many years or dollars.

tl:dr Jordan Montgomery is probably no closer to signing than he has been at any point this offseason.

The Sox take on the Washington Nationals in spring action at 1:05 PM ET.

