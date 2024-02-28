Know Thy Enemy: Toronto Blue Jays

What’s This Team’s Deal?

The Toronto Blue Jays are a team that’s been loaded with talent for four years now and, depending on the season, ranged from a scrappy opponent to downright terrifying in the regular season. However, the story has not been the same in the playoffs. The Blue Jays have made the playoffs in three of the past four seasons and in all three of those instances, they’ve been swept in the AL Wild Card Series.

In 2020, it was as a part of the short season 8-team AL bracket, with the Jays as the unprecedented “8-seed.” In 2021, they won 91 games and it wasn’t enough, finishing fourth in a loaded AL East and falling short of the one-game playoff against the Yankees and Red Sox (often referred to as “The last time Fenway was fun”). In 2022, they were swept at home by the Seattle Mariners, blowing an 8-1 lead in the deciding game. A year ago, it was the Minnesota Twins that won the first two against Toronto, where they mustered just one run in 18 innings offensively.

This is a squad that continues to have skill in all phases of the game but has yet to put it all together when it really matters.

How Good Are They?

As mentioned above, they’ve been good but not great, sitting with a Win% between .533 and .562 for four years now. In 2023, a year after the bullpen had failed them in the biggest moment, Toronto attempted to shore up the pen by trading power-hitting outfielder Teoscar Hernandez in the final year of his contract to those same Mariners that had beaten them, in return for left-handed reliever Erik Swanson. In addition, with (seemingly) an excess of catchers in the organization, they moved looming catching prospect Gabriel Moreno to Arizona along with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in return for former catcher/current outfielder Daulton Varsho. Although the Jays got the eighth best OPS and seventh highest wRC+ from their catchers last year, it’s easy to wonder if they wish they had that trade back, after starting catcher Alejandro Kirk hit just .250 with eight home runs and Danny Jansen spent 50 more days on the IL, something that is becoming a trend.

Meanwhile, Daulton Varsho dropped from a 4.8 fWAR player in 2022 for the D-Backs to a 2.1 fWAR player in Toronto, while Gabriel Moreno was giving “budding superstar” vibes throughout the playoffs in Arizona.

This past fall, it was neither the bullpen nor the rotation that fell short for the Jays in the playoffs, but rather a completely punchless lineup over two consecutive days. Toronto was shut down by both Pablo Lopez and Sonny Gray of the Twins. Though most of the headlines coming out of the series focused on manager John Schneider removing Jose Berrios from Game 2 after just three innings (and whether that was even his call). The lineup responded by getting shutout in that game.

So, how good are the Blue Jays entering 2024? With George Springer, Bo Bichette, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. atop the lineup, there will be plenty of runners on base and pop at the top, as always. Kevin Gausman has turned himself into an ace in every sense of the word, striking out 237 batters a year ago. Jose Berrios and Chris Bassitt round out a top-3 in the rotation that can give you a chance in a playoff series, and Jordan Romano saved 36 games for a second consecutive year.

But they were damn close to being really good in 2024. The Red Sox may have had the most apathetic offseason, but no fanbase suffered a greater single disappointment than Toronto and the nation of Canada did on December 8, when Jon Morosi reported that Shohei Ohtani was on a flight to Toronto, presumably to sign a long-ass deal with the team. As fans and media followed the alleged private jet with excitement, it turned out that the jet was in fact boarded by Robert Herjavec, producer of the show Shark Tank. As we all know, Ohtani signed with the LA Dodgers shortly thereafter and the Jays haven’t exactly used the Ohtani money elsewhere, although they did offer the 61-year-old Herjavec a minor-league invite to camp.

Toronto added old friend Justin Turner on a one-year deal at the age of 39 to be their DH, but he could also play some third base with Matt Chapman still a free agent. They brought back elite center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on a one-year deal, and signed 29-year-old Swiss army knife Isiah Kiner-Filefa to a two-year deal, and he’s also likely to see some time at third base.

They do have first baseman Daniel Vogelbach in camp on a minor-league deal and if there is a god, then Nike and Fanatics will fix the see-through baseball pants issue before Vogelbach suits up for a game.

Kiermaier received $10.5M after hitting .265, while decreasing a 26.2 K% from 2020-2022 combined, down to 21.1% in 2023. He was a 2.2 WAR player, thanks in part to a +13 Outs Above Average (OAA) a year ago, tied for second across all MLB outfielders. Daulton Varsho’s +11 OAA sat tied for the top-5 as well among all outfielders. Add in George Springer in right field, and Toronto’s defensive outfield should continue to be elite.

Most Likable Player: Justin Turner

Turner was a player who was beloved in the Red Sox clubhouse a year ago, played through foot injuries most of the second half, and still casually had an .800 OPS season with 23 home runs and 96 RBI as a 38-year-old. He recently said in regards to Boston, “I assumed it would be a no-brainer that I would try to work something out and come back.” Great.

Most Hateable Player: Alek Manoah

A guy who behaved like this at Fenway in July of 2022…

Alek Manoah strikes out the side with a side of beef pic.twitter.com/OZKTuMvIsb — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) July 23, 2022

… found himself demoted to the Complex League in June of 2023, giving up 11 runs in 2 2/3 innings in his first Complex level start.

At the Major League level, Manoah started 19 games with a 5.87 ERA and a 1.74 WHIP. He’s currently projected as the fifth starter for Toronto, but I’ll believe it when I see it.

Schedule vs. Red Sox

13 weeknight games, all beginning at 7:00. Can’t get any more standard than that.

Red Sox @ Blue Jays: Mon-Wed, June 17-19 (3 games)

Blue Jays @ Red Sox: Mon-Wed, June 24-26 (3 games)

Blue Jays @ Red Sox: Mon-Thurs, Aug 26-29 (4 games)

Red Sox @ Blue Jays: Mon-Wed, Sep 23-25 (3 games)

The Red Sox were 7-6 against the Jays in 2023, a colossal improvement over the 3-16 record that they had in 2022.

Hopefully the crowd of 18,000 can give Justin Turner a polite, and well-deserved golf clap during his return to Fenway in the final week of June.

Season Prediction

MLB Depth Charts at Fangraphs projects the Blue Jays to be tied for third with Baltimore in the AL East, at 85-77. I agree with Fitzy that the O’s are too low with this projection, but this seems more fair for Toronto. They won 89 games a year ago, lost Matt Chapman and Whit Merrifield, and seem to have some question marks in the infield replacing them. I’ll put the Jays at 87-75, led by a bounce-back 35-homer season from Vladdy Jr.