OTM Open Thread 2/27: It is Tuesday

Let’s catch up

By Mike Carlucci
Happy Tuesday. The Red Sox have made an addition for the regular season. A real difference maker.

Red gold. The good stuff. Heinz ketchup.

I know, we were all hoping for Jordan Montgomery news. It’s sort of like the J.D. Martinez situation where the Red Sox were connected early and then mostly silence. Will his story ultimately end up the same?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

