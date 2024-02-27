OTM Open Thread 2/27: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. The Red Sox have made an addition for the regular season. A real difference maker.

Per Source, Fenway Park will have real ketchup this year‼️ this is the biggest move this offseason by @RedSox #DirtyWater pic.twitter.com/9HX0rHIc8H — Rob Anglin (@fadelinez_) February 26, 2024

Red gold. The good stuff. Heinz ketchup.

I know, we were all hoping for Jordan Montgomery news. It’s sort of like the J.D. Martinez situation where the Red Sox were connected early and then mostly silence. Will his story ultimately end up the same?

