Know Thy Enemy: The Tampa Bay Rays

Welcome to OTM’s 2024 Red Sox Season Preview. Baseball typically features two teams playing each other at the same time, so for this series we’ll take a look not just at the Red Sox, but at their AL East and Wild Card rivals as well. Today we continue with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Death. Taxes. The Tampa Bay Rays playing meaningful baseball after Labor Day.

The Rays are the relentless tides upon the shore. Maybe they’ll ultimately fail to unleash their fury upon Major League Baseball like the crashing of a thousand waves, as they’ve yet to lay claim to the league’s crowning accolade, but it seems like they’re always there in the conversation among contenders. Whether Tampa has the best record in baseball approaching the postseason or if they’re making headway in one of the wild card spots as one of those Teams That You Don’t Want To Face Come October™, they’re a club that doesn’t seem to go away.

That’s been no different ever since the turn of the decade. Their recent resume features an American League pennant in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the most regular season wins in the Junior Circuit in 2021, and a pair of Wild Card births in 2022 and 2023—the latter headlined by the 13 consecutive wins they had right out of the gates. The Rays haven’t missed out on the dance since 2018 (pretty fun year for baseball, as I recall) and even then they notched 90 dubyas that year. Their last losing campaign was in 2017, and that was just by the slimmest of margins; one more victory would’ve brought their record to an even .500 that season.

In spite of their consistent lack of spending (from their first pennant-winning season in 2008 through 2023, the highest Tampa Bay has ranked in Opening Day payroll across the league is 21st in 2010), the Rays keep coming back for more. Once you think their rotation or bullpen takes a hit after an ace or shutdown reliever is sent off to greener pastures, their pitching lab cooks up another dude who can fire 101 MPH heaters by you with movement. Their front office consistently manages to field a competitive lineup, be it through their farm system, or a trade that ages like fine wine. Austin Meadows is like the Rays’ own Madame Web when it comes to their trades: his web connects them all, from Chris Archer to Isaac Paredes.

Writing the Tampa Bay Rays preview for @OverTheMonster and I just realized that Austin Meadows was a part of two massive trades for them in recent years



Then I got a very intrusive thought that I had to turn into a reality pic.twitter.com/MY0H2wyRjK — Fitzy Mo Peña (@FitzyMoPena) February 25, 2024

Point is: manager Kevin Cash always seems to get the best out of what he’s provided with. They’re consistently annoying, but that’s the nature of their existence. I find it hard to believe that that won’t be the case once more in 2024.

Are They Any Good?

The first 400 or so words of this article should’ve tipped you off to the fact that they’re pretty good. But in case you needed another confirmation of that: yeah, I think they’re a solid team.

2023 All-Star Randy Arozarena will once again lead the charge for the Rays’ offense, as he hopes to build off of his 120 OPS+ production from last season. The rest of the lineup seems slated to be handy as well, as FanGraphs’ ZiPS projection model pegs Some MF Named Randy along with infielders Paredes, Yandy Diaz, and Brandon Lowe, outfielder Josh Lowe (no relation to Brandon; they don’t even pronounce the last names similarly), and utility guy Jonathan Aranda to all have at least 475 plate appearances while compiling an OPS+ north of 110. That’s six legit producers at the dish if those projections come to pass.

Rays fans should also be excited for the possibility of prospect Junior Caminero making more appearances with the big club in 2024 after his cup of coffee last season. The 20-year-old is currently ranked at number four in MLB Pipeline’s prospect rankings, with the site giving him a dazzling 70-grade power on the 20-80 scale to go with a 60-grade hit tool.

Translation: the kid can fuckin’ rake. He proved as much across High-A and Double A in 2023, posting a composite .324/.384/.591 line to go with 31 homers and 94 RBI. He could give Red Sox fans a headache for a long, long time—word to Linda Ronstadt.

As for the pitching staff down in St. Petersburg: there are some different faces compared to last year, but it seems like a losing effort to try and count them out because of that. There must be something in the Gulf Coast waters, because Tampa Bay spits out effective pitchers like OTM commenters spit out John Henry grievances: often. Hey, can’t say I blame ya, dear reader.

Starter Cillian Murphy Tyler Glasnow was traded by Tampa to the Los Angeles Daaaaaaaaaaaahdjurz back in December. Despite his spotty bill of health—he only made more than 20 starts in a season on one occasion during his Rays tenure—Glasnow is one of the best pitchers in the game when he does take to the bump. Since his first full season with the Rays in 2019, Glasnow has registered a 3.03 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 2.89 FIP (suggesting he was actually getting a wee bit unlucky on the mound!!!), a 137 ERA+, and 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

It must be tough to lose a guy with that kind of potential, no?

Well, I’m sure Glasnow’s absence won’t be so hard to swallow when Ryan Pepiot emerges as a legit stud out on the mound. The big return in that deal with the Dodgers is a pitcher I’m very high on. Get used to Pepiot.

In just 78.1 innings of big league work out west, Pepiot has been good for a 2.76 ERA. His WHIP in 42 frames last season was 0.72; magnificent. If the Rays can develop his slider into a reliable offering, he’ll be able to pair that along with his already-solid fastball and change combination. That’s scary to think about, especially when you consider that the Rays still have him under pre-arbitration control through 2025.

This is just what the Rays do. When their big dogs in the rotation price themselves out of Tropicana Field, they find the next best thing. Out with David Price, in with Blake Snell. Out with Snell, in with Shane McClanahanahanahanahanahanahanahahanahan (who will be out for all of 2024 following Tommy John surgery—a massive loss for the Rays, considering his Cy Young-caliber ceiling). Out with Glasnow, in with the potential of someone such as Pepiot or Taj Bradley. They see something in a young arm that they like, and they mold them into studs.

And we haven’t even gotten to the one pitcher they did pay handsomely: 29-year-old righty Zach Eflin, who signed a three-year deal worth $40 million last winter and proceeded to log the ninth-highest fWAR among all starters in 2023 (4.8) thanks to his 3.50 ERA over 177.2 innings tossed. He’s one of the most underrated hurlers in the game today—of course the Rays were able to get that performance out of him.

The bullpen in Tampa also looks to be strong yet again. It always is. Not to belabor the point here, but the Rays could put just about anyone in that bullpen and make magic happen. Peter Fairbanks (25 saves last year) is likely to get the lion’s share of the most high-leverage spots, but other guys like Jason Adam (2.98 ERA in 56 appearances last year), Shawn Armstrong (1.38 ERA across 52 innings in 2023), Drew Rasmussen (when he returns from injury), and some random guy that you or I haven’t heard of yet (it’ll happen at some point in 2024, believe me) will also figure to be featured in relief duties.

Overall, it’s a solid team top to bottom. The parts themselves are steady in a vacuum, but the Rays can once again be the model example of a club that is even greater than the sum of those parts.

Most Likable Player: Randy Arozarena

The cowboy-boot wearin’ World Baseball Classic hero is the easy answer here. Dude is just a blast to watch for any fan of the sport. The swagger, the skills to back it up, it’s all there.

In an effort to avoid giving the Rays more credit than I’d like to, I’ll link some of those WBC moments below for your viewing pleasure.

Least Likable Mascot: Raymond

The Rays, like the Red Sox, have multiple mascots. I can’t say I’m too fond of DJ Kitty—I’m much more of a dog guy—but they’re ultimately harmless in my book. I actually kinda like the ray mascot they’ve got. Goes by the name of Stinger, for those wondering. He’s just a fun, cute lil’ guy.

BREAKING: Tampa Bay Rays mascot Stinger has been implicated in the 1990 theft from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum pic.twitter.com/dcXOJgsLFg — Catherine Tinker (@catherinetinker) August 18, 2023

However, my kindness ends when we talk about the monstrosity that is Raymond. That asshole, I loathe him.

Look at that picture of him, praising the passing of Steve Irwin. I can’t forgive him for that! Who do you think you are, Raymond? Dancing on the grave of a cultural pillar such as the Crocodile Hunter? What gives you the right?

Raymond has a very punchable face. Luckily, former Red Sox first baseman Adrian Gonzalez took care of that for me—but not before that jerk Raymond was able to get a cheap shot in on another former Sox infielder, Kiké Hernandez!

Schedule Against the Red Sox

The Rays will make their way up to Boston on May 13 to begin a four-game set against the Red Sox, with another series at Fenway Park scheduled from September 27 through 29—the final series of the regular season. Playoff implications at stake? Perhaps! I dunno! Probably not for one team—I’ll let you guess which one—but that’s why we play the games!

Meanwhile, the Red Sox will visit Tropicana Field from May 20 through 22 and from September 17 through 19. The Trop, while no great shakes at all, is kind of like baseball if it were campy. So bad that it’s good, y’know? The Trop been a house of horrors for Boston, though: since the start of 2021, the Red Sox are 5-22 in St. Pete.

Season Prediction

FanGraphs is projecting a record of 87-75 for Tampa Bay in 2024. I think that’s a fair line; they actually may have it exactly right, considering how competitive the division can be. But I’ll go slightly under, and I mean slightly; 86 wins and a wild card berth. Splitting hairs, I know.

With how consistent the Rays have been in the regular season, their eventual demise has been a common thread as well. I don’t think they’ll break that trend this year. Maybe they can win in the short Wild Card round—anything can happen in a best-of-three series—but I don’t foresee Tampa Bay advancing past the Division Series.

That will just mean we’ll have to begin this cycle with the Rays again next season. That’s the nature of the tides: they always return.