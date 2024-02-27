2024 Positional Preview: First Base

Welcome to Over the Monster’s 2024 Positional Preview Series! As a part of our lead-up to Opening Day, we’ll do a deep dive into each positional group. Today we look at a position that might produce more offense than any other in 2024.

In order to do these series correctly, we have to look back on *shudder* last season. Sounds like an exercise in frustration, right? Well, for most positional groups, it seems like a resounding YES. Jake Roy just did a marvelous job profiling the starting pitching group, but even there — maybe especially there — it’s an effort to not rip your hair out seeing the lack of improvement (and a definitive ace) and laundry list of question marks. Over at first, there’s no question as to who’s on it. Let that be a little reprieve.

The Starter - Triston Casas

2023 was a big year for the 24-year-old Casas. The reigns were pretty much handed to him after riding in 2022 with Bobby Dalbec and Eric Hosmer. After an April in which Casas hit .137/.284/.301/.585, many were calling for a demotion back to the minors. It turns out the answer was purely patience. Over the second half of the season, he became one of the most feared hitters in baseball. His averages climbed every month, and July/post All-Star break? My WORD. After the ASG, he hit .317/.417/.617/1.034 with 15 dingers, 38 RBI & 30 walks.

Honestly, I could talk about his walk rate as much as his elite power hitting metrics. Did he whiff and strike out a good deal? For sure. But being able to not just leverage his bat, but a high baseball IQ and strong eye to work walks and get on base — not just wanted to swing for the fences every time — is a great characteristic for a young player to have.

Defense and speed? Not so much Casas’ forte. On the basepaths, it’s easy to overlook speed when your main goal is to hit it over everyone, not just be a true contact hitter. But a -10 Outs Above Average with the glove is something that HAS to be worked on.

Ah, I can’t leave you all with too much of a bitter taste before we move on.

A smooth swing with power for days.

Casas recently expressed he wants to be here forever. Contract extension talks have begun, but to no avail so far. For the love of all things holy, get this done. Triston Casas is your first baseman not just for 2024, but for the foreseeable future. He’s not even just that, he’s a face of the franchise right now. Let the lessons of the Bloom tenure please be learned.

The Bench - Bobby Dalbec and . . . Pablo Reyes? Enmanuel Valdez?

If Dalbec has no haters, It means I am dead.

If the world is with Bobby D, then I am against the world.

I don’t mean to sound like I abhor the thought of Bobby Dalbec in a Red Sox uniform —though maybe I do — but it feels like no matter what gets thrown his way, Dalbec has STILL managed to come out of every situation unscathed.

I just don’t get it, I don’t. He played just 21 games with the big club last season, with no sign of power, hitting just one home run. With Worcester? It was like he was an entirely different player (albeit still with the strikeouts). Down there last season he hit 33 homers in 114 games, with a .269/.381/.557/.938. slash line. We’ve seen the Sox give up on plenty of players who’ve brought more to a lineup than Dalbec. Michael Chavis — the Ice Horse — after breaking out in 2019, did not do the same in 2020, and was traded in 2021. The experiment of pretending Franchy Cordero could handle first baseman duties? Forget about it. We all should lament not keeping Kyle Schwarber in some regards, but he would have been converted to an outfielder or DH in any case. And yet somehow, Bobby Dalbec emerges from the fray as a member of the Red Sox. Can he prove me wrong? I’d love to see him try and be a truly impactful player off the bench, if he’s not in Worcester.

I’m honestly even a little hesitant to put Reyes here since we’ve seen him for 1.2 innings over 2 games at first base, but with Trevor Story seemingly healthy and Vaughn Grissom poised to take over second base, Reyes has to become an uber utility man a la Brock Holt to maintain his spot on the roster.

Minor League Depth

Niko Kavadas

I don’t even consider Kavadas an option at the Major League level in 2024. With a slash line of .206/.377/.428/.805 last season in 117 games, and 4 errors at first, he’s just not realistically a part of the roster. 8 HRs in 48 games in AAA is good power, but I don’t see much else to his game, at least this season. With Casas as a left-handed, power-hitting first baseman already in front of Kavadas, I have a hard time seeing his path to the Majors in general, mainly for the project below.

Blaze Jordan

Blaze played more innings at first base than third base last season for the first time in his career. Once he got the call up to AA Portland, he spent twice as many games at first than at the hot corner. How did that turn out? At third, he had a fielding percentage of .933 in 16 games played. At first? A .984 fielding percentage over 30 games played. His career minors numbers showcase he’s a better first baseman than a third baseman, a fielding percentage of .989 vs .938. If he continues to hone his skills at first in, as well as find his bat at each tier of the system? That’s one heck of a right-handed compliment to Casas at first base.

Blaze Jordan’s first Double-A hit was a home run! pic.twitter.com/1rFlXJppxW — Milb Central (@milb_central) July 16, 2023

FanGraphs Projections

Triston Casas’ 2024 FanGraphs Predictions Season G PA HR AVG OBP SLG wOBA wRC+ WAR Season G PA HR AVG OBP SLG wOBA wRC+ WAR 2024 143 616 28 0.262 0.369 0.484 0.366 128 2.7

Of all the growth I see, here’s the one that would make me the happiest going forward: 143 games played. Bob Osgood noted in our 2023 In Review series that one big blemish on Casas’ career so far is durability. Shoulder and ankle injuries seem to find him easily, and having him out of the lineup will always be to the Red Sox detriment. If he can keep himself on the field as long as these projections have him in for, I could see Casas exceeding 28 HRs if his second-half 2023 form comes out early.

Divisional Ranking

AL East First Baseman Rankings Name Team Name Team Yandy Diaz Tampa Bay Rays Triston Casas Boston Red Sox Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Toronto Blue Jays Ryan Mountcastle Baltimore Orioles Anthony Rizzo New York Yankees

Diaz was far and away the best first baseman at the dish in 2023 in the AL East. Every hitting metric, you name it, he excelled in it; he lit up Tropicana Field brighter than all the fireworks shows during Gasparilla. Casas and Guerrero are genuinely neck and neck, they’re 2A and 2B rather than 2 and 3, outright. They both hammer the ball, Guerrero strikes out way less, Casas walks more, and neither tracks as a great fielder in his own right for now. Mountcastle is a formidable hitter too, just not to the extent of the top 3. Where the O’s first baseman differs for the better is his fielding abilities (though not the best by any means, an Outs Above Average of -1 isn’t half bad). Rizzo is on the back half of his career, and while his bat is nowhere near what it used to be—even with a lefty hitter’s friendly short porch in the Bronx — his +6 OAA is one of the best in the league, which seems sorely needed given the development still needed from other Yankee infielders.

In a season that seems to hold a lot of diminished expectations, Casas doesn’t fall into that category. If he can continue to be himself and unleash the beast like he did last year, that settles at least some questions about the core of the roster. How do you feel about Triston Casas’ future?