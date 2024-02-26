Red Sox News & Links: Getting Closer to a Jordan Montgomery Deal?

After months of handwringing, are the Red Sox about to make a big free agent signing after all? Jordon Montgomery is still on the market, while over half of MLB teams actively chose mediocrity and a shot at the watered-down postseason instead of spending to actually improve their product. It appears that this has opened the door for the Austerity Sox, who have reportedly had recent “good” meetings about Montgomery with super agent Scott Boras. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

A Montgomery signing would certainly make the rotation look a lot better, but what would really take it to the next level would be Lucas Giolito returning to his recent Cy Young contender form. Giolito made his first Spring Training start over the weekend, and he continues to be very optimistic about how Andrew Bailey and the Run Prevention Unit are retooling his arsenal. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Improved defense would help there, too. To that end, the Sox are planning on giving Masataka Yoshida more starts at the DH slot than in the outfield, though first he has to recover from non-baseball related jaw surgery. (Connor Roche, Boston Globe)

Yoshida isn’t the only Sox player getting a slow start to the Spring. Triston Casas has been away from the team as he battles the flu. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

The big three are in camp, though, and two of them got to play this weekend, as Roman Anthony started a game in center while Kyle Teel made a pinch-hitting appearance. When can we expect to see them in the big leagues? Keith Law gives a guess. (Keith Law and Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Interestingly, Alex Cora initially was dead set against giving Roman Anthony any starts this Spring. But he changed his mind after seeing the Orioles employ a prospect-heavy lineup. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)