 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 2/26: It is Monday

Raffy Power!

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Monday. Lucas Giolito and Garrett Whitlock made starts. Rafael Devers hit a home run. Tyler O’Neil flashed some defense. You look at this team and you don’t feel “destined for last place.” Of course the Red Sox could have done more this winter. And the division being brutal probably helps them defend keeping the checkbook closed because jumping past their competition would be a tall order. Tanner Houck makes his first start of the spring at 1:05 PM ET against the Philadelphia Phillies. There really is some upside if he and Whitlock are healthy. And they will need every bit of it to cross .500 and, I don’t know, hang around the Wild Card again.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

Possible News!

Is Jordan Montgomery back on the menu?

IT WAS A GOOD MEETING

Dogs and cats, living together, mass hysteria!

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...