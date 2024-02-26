OTM Open Thread 2/26: It is Monday

Happy Monday. Lucas Giolito and Garrett Whitlock made starts. Rafael Devers hit a home run. Tyler O’Neil flashed some defense. You look at this team and you don’t feel “destined for last place.” Of course the Red Sox could have done more this winter. And the division being brutal probably helps them defend keeping the checkbook closed because jumping past their competition would be a tall order. Tanner Houck makes his first start of the spring at 1:05 PM ET against the Philadelphia Phillies. There really is some upside if he and Whitlock are healthy. And they will need every bit of it to cross .500 and, I don’t know, hang around the Wild Card again.

Possible News!

The Red Sox had a zoom meeting with Jordan Montgomery recently. He’d represent an upgrade for their ‘24 rotation, and if signed to a long-term deal, could be part of the staff rotation. They certainly have the payroll flexibility to make it happen. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 26, 2024

One NL executive yesterday said "we hear the Red Sox and Scott Boras had a good meeting recently and may get some deal eventually done on Jordan Montgomery." — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) February 26, 2024

Is Jordan Montgomery back on the menu?

IT WAS A GOOD MEETING

Jordan Montgomery rumors: Red Sox had ‘good meeting' with Scott Boras (report) https://t.co/pwuLyKmPn7 — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) February 26, 2024

