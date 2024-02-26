2024 Positional Previews: The Starting Pitchers

He’s the ace — three haunting words. Throughout Spring training in 2015, pitchers wore shirts with these three words across the chest to voice their disagreement with the sentiment that the rotation needed an ace. Of the high pitchers that entered camp as projected starters, only Clay Buchholz finished the season with an ERA below four (3.26 ERA in 113.1 IP). In this case, the media was right, there wasn’t enough pitching, and the team finished four games under .500.

Here is Wade Miley modeling new t-shirts pic.twitter.com/ikcfE25fqK — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) March 5, 2015

Fast forward to today when the prevailing thought is that there once again isn’t enough pitching. Over the course of the winter, most fans set the bar at acquiring two starting pitchers to supplement the current group. The lone addition, aside from depth signings, was Lucas Giolito. Much like 2015, the rotation lacks star power. Is the press correct to be down on the staff or is there more than meets the eye in the rotation? Here’s a look at the options, one by one.

Brayan Bello

Time to shine

Bello comes into the year fresh off his first full season in the big leagues. He was good, but not great. He’s come into camp healthy, stronger, and with a solidified spot on the roster. It’s time for Bello to step up and become the frontline starter many believe he can be.

That being said, even if he doesn’t make that jump just yet, he’s really good! At 24 years old, he put together a three-WAR season without spring training due to a forearm issue. If you take out Bello’s first start of the season (An 11 AM start in the freezing rain) his ERA falls to 4.02. If you take out his last start, it falls even further to 3.47. Those starts happened so you can’t fully discount them, but ERA doesn’t tell the full story of his season.

Still, if Bello doesn’t make strides, it would be a disappointing season. Improving his slider/sweeper would likely increase his strikeout rate, while finding a way to attack lefties consistently would make him a more complete pitcher. I’ve suggested a few tweaks this offseason already (links below), but it could be as simple as adding a couple of ticks to his fastball. The pitch performs well against lefties when he keeps it up in the zone, a little extra zip could be all it takes to make it a legitimate weapon to complement his lethal changeup. Easier said than done, but he’s a year older and had a healthy offseason after his first big-league season.

Other Reading:

Can a High Sinker Make Brayan Bello Elite?

2023 In Review: Brayan Bello Proved Himself

The Bailey Project: How Andrew Bailey Can Improve the Red Sox Pitching Staff

Lucas Giolito

Back to the future?

Giolito is the lone newcomer to the rotation and the one who comes with the most question marks. He prides himself on durability and is likely to make thirty starts, but the quality of those starts is up in the air. At his best, he could consistently pitch deep into games with an ERA in the mid-threes. At his worst, he struggles with command, serves up (Italian) meatballs, and has some very ugly outings.

If you split Giolito’s 2023 season up by team, there are some clear differences in his performance. Starting with the fastball.

After leaving Chicago, he failed to locate upstairs, left more pitches over the middle of the plate, and the fastball was crushed as a result. His average fastball velocity was actually lower before the trade, showing that he can get by throwing 93. After the trade, his changeup and slider still performed well, but it’s difficult to keep hitters off balance when you don’t know where your fastball is going.

There are certainly more nuances to his season than that, but his four-seam is the key to his success. Over the past few seasons, he’s more consistently located up in the zone but has lost some velocity. If he sits 94 or 95 AND locates up top, he’ll become a very tough at-bat again. With a newfound sense of stability, I believe both are possible. If White Sox Giolito shows up, he can anchor the rotation and take some stress off the bullpen. If the other Giolito shows up, he’s in for a very long season.

Other Reading:

The Anatomy of an Inning: Introducing Lucas Giolito

Meet the New Guy: Lucas Giolito

Nick Pivetta

It’s real, and it’s spectacular

Pivetta is an interesting arm, and likely a divisive one as well. For years, he’s been tabbed as someone to break out and for years he’s been just okay. Last season, we may have finally seen the breakout happen. On July 2nd, Pivetta started throwing a new pitch.

As you can see, the purple points on the plot represent the movement of sweepers he threw, while the blue star is the average of his sliders from 2022. I know some people will argue that sweepers aren’t a real thing, but Pivetta was clearly throwing a new pitch. (Also, they are a real thing, and anybody who says otherwise is being stubborn for the sake of being stubborn, but I digress).

From July 2nd on, Pivetta ranked third amongst qualified pitchers in Stuff+, behind only Corbin Burnes (who also adopted a sweeper mid-year) and Kyle Bradish. Now, Pivetta has had an offseason to fine-tune the pitch and work on complementing it. After all, the sweeper only accounted for 5% of his total pitches in 2023.

It’s not just the sweeper either. His fastball has always had insane vertical movement, and his curveball earns strikes against both sides of the plate, though it’s occasionally punished by lefties. I’m not expecting Pivetta to repeat the near 30% strikeout rate he posted last year, but 25-26% is a reasonable expectation.

There is somewhat of a health concern due to his arm slot. Eno Sarris and Nick Pollack talked on their podcast “The Craft”, about the mechanics of throwing a sweeper. His release point and the motion required to throw a sweeper aren’t a natural pair, making the pitch an outlier, which is typically a plus. Conversely, it also may put stress on his elbow. I’m sure he’s had conversations with his coaches and trainers and the sweeper is something he feels comfortable throwing, but it’s something to monitor.

P.S. If you’re a pitching geek like myself, check out “The Craft”. It’s a meandering conversion between two eccentric pitching nerds that touches on everything from throwing a sweeper to Pearl Jam.

Kutter Crawford

The world’s worst-kept secret

Kutter Crawford vs. Vaughn Grissom pic.twitter.com/VMSUczcUp6 — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) February 22, 2024

Much like Pivetta in years past, Crawford is the breakout pitcher everyone is talking about. I’d like to go on record and say I’ve been on the Kutter train for years, but that’s beside the point. He’s not a lock to make the rotation, but he’s close to it. Crawford, like Pivetta, comes armed with a great fastball and some solid breaking pitches.

Like many pitchers on the roster, Crawford has yet to put it all together. He’s had spurts where he was dominant but still has room to grow. When he struggled, it was typically in Fenway Park due to poor locations with his fastball and cutter. He also had issues going deep into games, a problem that much of the rotation has, though using his breaking balls more often to vary the looks he’s giving hitters could help.

Going forward, not a ton needs to change for Crawford to be successful. He uses his curveball early for called strikes, setting up his fastball and cutter against lefties. Against righties, I’d like to see him go to his slider (27.6% swinging strike rate) and sweeper (22.4% SwStr%) more often, but his current approach is working just fine. It’s not an exaggeration to call his fastball one of the best in the league, even at just 93 MPH. NSFW thought: Imagine if he came into 2024 sitting 95 MPH.

Like many analysts, I don’t think we’ve seen the best of Crawford. He has excellent stuff, fantastic command, and weapons against both sides of the plate. Last season he moved from the pen to the rotation and had a slow start as he stretched out. Once he found a groove, he was one of the Red Sox’ better starters down the stretch. A full season in the rotation could do wonders for Crawford.

Other Reading:

2023 In Review: Kutter Crawford Can Get Even Better

The Anatomy of an Inning: Kutter Crawford Makes It Work

Tanner Houck

Does he have enough?

Here’s where things start to get messy. I see those first four pitchers are near locks for the rotation, save for maybe Crawford. After that, three or four guys are vying for the final spot. The first of which is Tanner Houck.

Houck’s sinker and slider are very good offerings. The slider works in the zone for called strikes while also enticing enough to generate chases. When it does get hit, it isn’t hit very hard, evidenced by its 36% ideal contact rate. His sinker racks up called strikes and ground balls. It’s a great way for him to get to his slider and put hitters away... against righties.

Against lefties is another story. His sinker gets crushed. His four-seamer has a 2.9% swinging strike rate. He uses a splitter that relies on hitters chasing but doesn’t do it very well. His slider does okay; he just doesn’t have a reliable pitch to pick up strikes against the opposite hand, leading to a walk rate of over 10%. People call him a right-handed Chris Sale but forget that Sale has a working changeup. For my money, he’d be better off in the pen where he can deployed in advantageous matchups.

Other Reading:

2023 In Review: Tanner Houck, Reliever Extraordinaire?

Tanner Houck Belongs In The Bullpen

Garrett Whitlock

It’s now or never

The Red Sox are emphasizing first pitch strikes in camp. True 1st Strike % among starters who threw at least 50 innings



1. Whitlock 60.9%

42. Crawford 54.0%

56. Pivetta 53.1%

66. Bello 52.5%

76. Giolito 51.8%

180. Houck 48.6%



Average for a starter in 2023 was 50.6% https://t.co/8d5G4Sf8PL — Jake Roy (@Jake3Roy) February 22, 2024

To me, the other serious contender for the last rotation spot is Garrett Whitlock. Whitlock burst onto the scene in 2021 as a lockdown reliever, before struggling to stay healthy for the past two seasons as a starter. That raises the question: can Whitlock be a successful Major League starter? Call me crazy, but I’m going to say yes.

Whitlock is an elite strike thrower. He doesn’t waste pitches, attacking hitters in the zone as much as anyone in the league. As a result, he handed out free passes to just 3.2% of the hitters he faced. However, It’s a double-edged sword because some of those pitches find too much of the zone and are hammered.

His changeup is the biggest x-factor to me. Hitters slugged 0.559 against his slow ball but also whiffed on 32% of swings. The 32% whiff rate shows the pitch is deceptive, he just needs to get it to better spots. Currently, only 42% of his changeups are thrown to the arm side. The league average for starting pitchers is 56%. Ideally, I’d like to see at least 60%, especially against lefties.

Whitlock could also benefit from expanding the zone more with two strikes. Right now, to lefties, he’s throwing about 80% sinkers and changeups in 0-2 and 1-2 counts. Almost 30% of those changeups are in the “heart zone”, which is exactly where you don’t want to throw the ball in those counts.

In 2021, that approach worked fine for Whitlock out of the bullpen, but his sinker has changed since then. He no longer has the “seam-shifted wake” effect, and he’s lost some vertical movement, leading to lower ground ball rates. In the major leagues, when you have hitters behind in the count, you can’t give them lifelines. Whitlock, as it stands, is throwing too many hittable pitches when he’s in control of the at-bat and has paid the price. Luckily, the changes I think could be useful aren’t physical tweaks, but rather a change in mental approach and gameplan.

One more thing that I came across about Whitlock that never really jumped out at me before is just how good his slider is. Against righties, the pitch had a 47% whiff rate. In 0-2 and 1-2 counts, that number jumps to 60%. That’s not to mention he commands it beautifully. 82% glove side, 78% low. He could benefit from bumping it up in usage, at least slightly

That may seem like a lot of question marks, but he isn’t that far from success. Early reports are that Whitlock came into camp bigger and stronger, with a goal of remaining healthy through the season. If he can clean up the command and change his approach, I’m willing to give him one more chance at sticking in the rotation.

Other Reading:

2023 In Review: An Up-And-Down Season for Garrett Whitlock

Josh Winckowski

Don’t be ridiculous

Winckowski is another option for the rotation according to reports, but I don’t think he’s a realistic one. Don’t get me wrong, he was fantastic out of the bullpen last year. I think much of that success was due to velocity gains thanks to shorter outings. This is already long enough, so I’ll save the deep dive on Winck for the bullpen preview.

Other Reading:

2023 In Review: Josh Winckowski, The Thinking Fan’s Pitcher

Cooper Criswell

Who?

Criswell will almost certainly start the season in Worcester, but he’ll likely find his way onto the team at some point for a spot start. His arsenal is atypical, to say the least. From a side-arm release, his sinker breaks 20 inches to the arm side, while his slider goes 20 inches to the other. He also has a cutter that almost splits the difference. Sounds cool, right? Well, unfortunately for Criswell, he tops out around 90 MPH. It might work for a few innings here and there, but if they’re relying on Criswell consistently, something has gone horribly wrong.

Other Reading:

Meet The New Guy: Cooper Criswell

Richard Fitts

Don’t make me say it

I’m throwing Fitts in here because some projection systems have him making a few starts. I haven’t watched Fitts pitch other than a few scouting videos, so I’ll leave this from SoxProspects.com

Potential multi-inning depth reliever. Ceiling of a back-end starter. Has some traits you look for in a starting pitching prospect, but effort in delivery and lack of a third pitch hint at the bullpen being the most likely outcome. Stuff improved as the 2023 season went on and could be a candidate to take a step forward with new development staff, as he was tweaking his secondary pitches throughout 2023. Needs to find a consistent third pitch and continue to refine his slider to have a chance to stick in the rotation. Has a starter’s fastball with the command and control to work deep into games

Fitts is far down the list for starts in 2023, but there’s always a chance someone needs to fill the Kyle Barraclough sacrificial lamb role. If you see him pitching in 2024, feel free to tell your friends that I taught you all about him before making a joke about his name.

Other Reading:

Meet the New Guy: Richard Fitts

Fangraphs Projections

Here are projections for the six “serious” contenders for the starting lineup, from The BAT. This projection system, and most others have Houck as the fifth starter and don’t like the rotation much at all. They don’t see steps forward for Bello or Crawford and seem to think the Giolito we saw last year was the Giolito we’ll get going forward. That’s not to say these are the numbers the staff will finish the season with, but it is within the range of outcomes.

If I had to pick one projection I disagree with most here, it’s Brayan Bello. I’m looking at a decreased strikeout rate along with an increased walk rate and WHIP. He’s 24 years old, I doubt the stuff will fall off significantly, and even if he were to be the same pitcher as 2023, he should have a better defense behind him with a full season of Trevor Story and the addition of Vaughn Grissom. Maybe that’s just a result of the sinker/changeup combo, which doesn’t always grade out favorably in models. He also had a high strand rate which may seem unsustainable, but his pitching style leads to ground balls and double plays. Regardless of the statistics behind it, I couldn’t disagree more.

Divisional Ranking

The Red Sox certainly don’t have the best rotation in the division, but they might not have the worst either. I’ve typed out my rankings, rearranged them, deleted the whole thing, thought about copping out and not giving a definitive ranking, retyped them, rearranged them again, and finally came to a conclusion. THEN, I completely changed my mind and decided to tier the pitchers in the division instead of ranking them. Here you go, roast away.

Note: The tiers are more important than the order within the tiers. While I started to rank them from 1-25, I decided tiers were a better way to represent my overall assessment. You could convince me to flip the order of just about any two pitchers in each tier.

First up, tier one: the aces. You’ll notice that the Red Sox are the only team that has no pitcher in this tier. Maybe it’s a stretch to label Eflin “an ace”, but I’m expecting a second strong season from Eflin, although he does come with injury risk. I guess I would have no choice but to include Blake Snell in this category as well given that he just won the Cy Young, although his pitching style lends itself to some blowups.

We’ll get into the unproven pitchers with high ceilings shortly, but for now, I’m putting Grayson Rodriguez in a tier of his own. He struggled when he debuted, spent some time in the minors, and was dominant when he returned to the big leagues. He has a blazing fastball, a nasty changeup (that he doesn’t use enough), and an excellent slider to boot. Barring injury, Rodriguez will develop into a true ace in due time.

The next tier is pitchers with lower ceilings, but very high floors. Chris Bassitt and Jose Berrios are both capable of throwing 180 innings with an ERA in the low to mid-threes for the Blue Jays. I struggled to rank Aaron Civale, but after looking at his underlying numbers after he arrived in Tampa, I see him making strides to throw consistent, quality innings. Marcus Stroman is also in this tier but at the bottom end. You can pencil him in for 170 innings with an ERA of around 4. There’s also Kyle Bradish in Baltimore, who I’d put in this tier, though I’m not expecting him to be much of a contributor due to injuries. For what it’s worth, I’d put Giolito in this tier had it not been for his disastrous second half. I’d also put Jordan Montgomery somewhere in here.

On to the third tier - pitchers with high ceilings that haven’t proven they’re reliable just yet. You’ll notice several Red Sox here: Bello, Pivetta, and Crawford. Each of them has the potential to climb up the rankings, but need to execute more consistently. The Rays also have three members in this tier: Shane Baz (injured), Ryan Pepiot, and Taj Bradley. Lastly, I added Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes here due to their injury concerns. Each has excellent stuff, but both have battled injuries and haven’t strung together consistent high-level stretches. While this is a “lesser” tier, there are several pitchers here I would choose before some of their tier-two pitchers. If you asked me to take a pitcher to start a playoff game based on only what I know right now, I’m rolling the dice on Pivetta or Bello over Stroman or Berrios every time.

Tier four is similar to tier two, although the floors are lower. I considered putting Giolito and Kikuchi in their own tier ahead of the others as both have arguments to be pushed up. You could argue that Giolito is better than all three of the starters I have ahead of him and I wouldn’t push back too much, he just hasn’t been consistent enough over the last two seasons for me to label him a “steady contributor”. After that, none of the three Orioles pitchers impress me too much. Tyler Wells has some good stretches thanks to great command, but the stuff isn’t out of this world.

The fifth tier is just everyone else I felt worth considering. Of the pitchers here, Alek Manoah has a huge upside, but we’ve seen how much of a disaster he can be. I also believe Whitlock can shoot up these rankings given the opportunity; he just doesn’t have a large enough body of work as a successful starter to support ranking him higher right now. Houck, Schmidt, Littell, and Irvin just don’t move the needle for me.

That was a lot of words about a group with a lot of question marks for the Red Sox. I truly think they’re better than most people are giving them credit for, but I’m also an optimist by nature. Only time will tell how this plays out, but with the rotation coming in healthy, they’re in a prime position to shock some people.