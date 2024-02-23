Red Sox News & Links: Sox Still Keeping Tabs on Jordan Montgomery (Kinda. . . )

With most of the attention in the outfield trained on top-100 prospect Ceddanne Rafaela and new guy Tyler O’Neil, is Wilyer Abreu flying under the radar? The unheralded rookie showed a strong bat in his cup of coffee last season, and he seems to have a lot of fans within the Sox coaching staff. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

And hey, we’re just one year removed from another surprisingly strong season by an uncelebrated rookie, Connor Wong. Now that his starting spot is secure, he’s working on getting better defensively, especially in the pitch framing department. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Is Wong working on his framing in order to become an official member of the Run Prevention Unit? That’s the name the Red Sox pitching braintrust has given itself as they work to achieve Craig Breslow’s favorite thing: optimization of the pitching staff. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Regardless of you feel about goofy names, it’s refreshing to see such a strong emphasis placed on an obvious area of weakness. Lucas Giolito, for one, is very impressed with the pitching program so far. (Lauren Campbell, MassLive)

The BOS RPU may have already uncovered their first diamond in the rough. Non-roster invitee Jorge Benitez is really impressing people in camp with his stuff off the mound. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

But the best way the Sox can improve their pitching is probably to — wait for it — sign better pitchers. According to insider Jon Heyman, the Sox are still keeping tabs on Jordan Montgomery, though the two sides haven’t talked in a few weeks. (Greg Dudek, NESN)

While we’re waiting for free agency to finally wrap up, we might as well learn about our favorite Red Sox players’ spirit animals. (Gabrielle Starr, Boston Herald)