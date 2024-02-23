OTM Open Thread 2/23-2/25: It is the Weekend

TGIF.

The new MLB jerseys and pants may be giving players a more “up close and personal” interaction with fans, cameras, anyone looking in their general direction. With photo day pictures and just random in-game shots it’s become a rather embarrassing situation for all parties involved.

But in other news there’s a baseball game today! The Red Sox take on the Northeastern University Huskies at 1:05 PM ET. And then start to play Spring Training games for real. We’re just over a month away from Opening Day and the roster has some holes while free agents sit by the phone. As The Strokes once sang “is this it?”

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.