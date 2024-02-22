A Look at the Red Sox Spring Training Positional Battles

Welcome back to another episode of “The Red Seat” podcast. On today’s show we start by breaking down some inflammatory comments made by both Rafael Devers and Dustin Pedroia about Red Sox ownership’s reticence to spend money to address the team’s needs. Will ownership heed the advice of their biggest star? If not will they listen to the greatest second baseman in team history? This is getting ridiculous.

We also spend some time discussing the back end of the bullpen including the trade of Jon Schreiber, the potential trades of Kenley Jansen or Chris Martin, and options to replace those names.

Next, we breakdown all of the major position battles including the question who will play center field. Will it be Ceddanne Rafaela or Jarren Duran? How will Tyler O’Neill factor into this? Is Wilyer Abreu really going to get 400 at-bats, as Tom Werner indicated? Will Duran be traded before opening day? Who will be the backup catcher? Who will win the fifth starter spot?

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

