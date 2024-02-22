OTM Open Thread 2/22: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. There is a baseball game tomorrow. It’s not even really Spring Training as the Red Sox face the Northeastern University Huskies, but it’s close!

New at MassLive: In a conversation Wednesday, Brayan Bello said he's actively engaged with the Red Sox on extension talks and that things may be heating up. Is a deal close? "Mas o menos."https://t.co/O7yE54r690 — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) February 21, 2024

If the Sox aren’t going to spend on free agents until they think the team is ready then by all means start locking up the young core. So that there will be something to supplement with free agents down the road. Bello, Casas...Who’s next on your list?

