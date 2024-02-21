 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 2/21: It is Wednesday

When you’ve lost Devers...

By Mike Carlucci
2024 Boston Red Sox Spring Training Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday.

So, those who have lost faith in the Boston Red Sox: fans, former players, current players, statistical models, Vegas oddsmakers, etc etc etc. It might be a long summer. And being in an absolutely brutal division, even adding Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell (unlikely) isn’t a guarantee of a playoff shot. The Sox could overplay their forecasts and be 12 games back and in last place in the AL East.

And this is the team ownership signed up to be followed around by Netflix all year. Maybe they’re waiting for the cameras to start rolling before some surprise announcements? Please? Pretty please?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

