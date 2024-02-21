OTM Open Thread 2/21: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday.

Simply could not have been a more embarrassing offseason for Red Sox ownership pic.twitter.com/sUor67aDVE — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) February 20, 2024

So, those who have lost faith in the Boston Red Sox: fans, former players, current players, statistical models, Vegas oddsmakers, etc etc etc. It might be a long summer. And being in an absolutely brutal division, even adding Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell (unlikely) isn’t a guarantee of a playoff shot. The Sox could overplay their forecasts and be 12 games back and in last place in the AL East.

And this is the team ownership signed up to be followed around by Netflix all year. Maybe they’re waiting for the cameras to start rolling before some surprise announcements? Please? Pretty please?

