Things We’re Excited About In 2024: Ce-ing More of Ceddanne Rafaela

Welcome back to OTM’s 2024 Red Sox season preview. We’re not all doom and gloom around here, so as part of this series we’ll dive into the things we’re most excited about for the upcoming season. Today we start with a defensive wiz of a prospect.

It’s a long season, and so much is unpredictable — but it’s a pretty sure bet that the Boston Red Sox roster is not built in a way that will make the team contenders in 2024. Be that as it may, there were some players that lived up to the hype, however lofted, with their limited time in 2023, and whose developments I’m excited to see in 2024. Ceddanne Rafaela is one of those players.

Personally, I hadn’t been so excited for a prospect to join the Major League ball club since Brayan Bello. (Apologies to Triston Casas, who has, thankfully, made me eat crow since my tepid first impressions.) I’m well aware this sounds silly since Bello just made his debut just about 18 months ago, but good news about the Red Sox has been few and far between lately, and the debuts of highly touted prospects seem to be all we got. Getting into the 23-year-old from Curacao’s numbers, they give me much to be excited about — and that’s not even taking into account the allure of seeing the guy hustle in the field.

After an electric and short stint in Triple-A Worcester, where Rafaela slugged .618 and hit 14 long balls, he made his Major League debut on August 28. In his subsequent 89 at bats, he slashed a respectable-for-a-rookie .241/.281/.386. This campaign includes hitting his first career home run against the New York Yankees. I don’t care that it was against Carlos Rodon, who has certainly had better years on the mound than he did last year — that’s a fantastic accomplishment for a player in Boston to have. He notched one more home run on the season and ended up with five RBI and eleven runs, while swiping three bags, often finding himself as a pinch runner. His explosive swing has drawn comparisons to... okay, I’m just going to say it... Mookie Betts.

If that doesn’t excite, Rafaela is absolutely dynamite in the field. The term “web gem” does not begin to explain the types of plays he made in the minors. It seemed like every day we got more footage of Rafaela defying the laws of physics to rob an opposing hitter of extra bases. It got to the point where, just months into his stint in Worcester, people (including Dan Secatore) were asking when the Red Sox, who were awful defensively, would call the youngster up.

Daily Ceddanne Rafaela web gem.



pic.twitter.com/CMGmFryu9V — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) June 6, 2023

The 2023 Red Sox organization base runner of the year is also extremely personable and happiness radiates off of him. Take this nugget of humor from the interview he did on August 28 for example:

Rafaela was playing PlayStation with his brother when he learned the Red Sox were calling him up. Such a 2023 nugget. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) August 28, 2023

One of us! One of us! In all seriousness, he’s just a likable guy, which makes a team that’s difficult to watch at times much more soluble. The fact that the swing mechanics and the speed are both just as fun to watch as the interviews is just icing on top.

There are some things that put the “cautious” in my official statement of “I’m cautiously very optimistic about Rafaela.” That strikeout rate, especially following his call-up, at 31.5%, leaves much to be desired. Couple that with a 4.5 percent walk rate (he had just 4 walks total over 89 plate appearances) and a long track record of struggling to take a base in throughout his time in the minors, and things get a little scary. Simply put, Rafaela needs to be more patient at the plate. His swing-happy approach has led to a low isolated power of just .145; the proof is in the pudding with a ground ball percentage approaching fifty percent. However, his bat has plenty of zip, and both of these things may simply be growing pains in an otherwise promising batter.

So, the big question is: does Rafaela have a spot on the 26-man roster? I think he should, but most of this team’s not so good at doing what I think they should do. If they are committed to giving him time in the outfield and trying Masataka Yoshida at DH, it really can’t hurt to start 2024 with Rafaela in the lineup, even given the cluttered outfield picture with Tyler O’Neill, Jarren Duran (himself a 2023 success story before suffering an injury), Rob Refsnyder (who will likely have his swan song with the organization this season) and Wilyer Abreu, another versatile prospect with a hot bat. Abreu made his debut first in 2023 and put up much better numbers at the plate, so for that alone Abreu may be given the nod, but we will see in Spring Training. Either way, Rafaela is sure to spend at least a moderate amount of time at Fenway, and, barring any major surprises, which is rare for this team, likely is a mainstay there after the trade deadline.

And, of course, the Red Sox could still have a noticeable hole at second base if Vaughn Grissom does not live up to expectations, or perhaps plays as bad defensively as he did in Atlanta in 2023. And while Rafaela is a better outfielder than infielder, he’s almost a guaranteed defensive showstopper wherever he plays. When a team is as weak defensively as the Red Sox have been, especially in the infield, it may be tempted to see what Ceddanne can do on the dirt. Bu, I’m all for giving Grissom, who’s also developing, a shot, given that this team isn’t likely to make a serious run. And in the event that Grissom and Rafaela both see notable playing time? There’s so many ways Rafaela would balance Grissom’s defense growing pains out. Have a look at another web gem.

My thoughts on his trajectory aside, there’s a chance Rafaela starts the season in AAA, as he has options remaining. But he has really already done all he needs to at that level, besides find a way to strike out less and walk more. Why not see if he can further develop in the Majors, on a team that clearly isn’t going far? There’s no telling if Vaughn Grissom will pan out or whether Trevor Story will stay healthy during his remaining four years in Boston, and Ceddanne can step up and provide defensive stability in so many different areas.

The sky is the limit for this versatile player. There’s not much to be excited about for this team on Opening Day, so here’s hoping one player that is tantalizing to watch continues to emerage as a bright spot.