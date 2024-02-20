Red Sox News & Links: Former, Current Red Sox Call Out Ownership

Well, some waiter at a Fort Myers Applebee’s* got in some juicy eavesdropping this weekend. As the meat of the Red Sox roster-building sandwich — Sam Kennedy, Craig Breslow, Alex Cora, Raquel Ferreira, and Eddie Romero — convened for dinner on Sunday night, the crew received a call from Dustin Pedroia. (Was he tipped off that they were all in the same place at that time? He had to be, right?) And the Red Sox legend apparently proceeded to list all of the free agents who remain on the market who would make the 2024 Red Sox a better team. So if the Sox reverse course and sign Jordan Montgomery today, then don’t ever let anyone tell you that passive-aggressiveness isn’t productive. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

*I just assume that every restaurant in Central Florida is an Applebee’s. Prove me wrong.

But, unfortunately, Sam Kennedy didn’t say anything that would make people think some big moves might be coming. In fact, he talked a lot about how he should probably talk less. Which, yeah dude, if you can’t even stop yourself from telling everyone about being trolled by your former MVP second baseman, then maybe public speaking isn’t for you. (Michael Silverman, Boston Globe)

Former players aren’t the only ones who are unhappy with Red Sox ownership. Kenley Jansen talked to WEEI and indicated that, when he signed with the Sox, he was given the impression that they would aim for contention in 2024. He says he is “definitely frustrated” by the direction of the club. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

Forget about free agents for a moment, how about locking up that young core the team is depending on? Triston Casas has made it clear that he wants to be with the Red Sox “forever,” and while the two sides have had extension talks, Casas says he’s been presented with “nothing enticing.” This shouldn’t be hard, guys: Casas is a future All-Star (perhaps as early as this season) who is loaded with personality and loves being here. Give him the money. (Julian McWilliams, Bosto Globe)

Perhaps the reason that Craig Breslow hasn’t given Casas the money that he deserves and that the owners haven’t earned is simply because he isn’t permitted to at the moment. After Tom Werner explicitly said “we don’t have a line in terms of our payroll” earlier this offseason, Kennedy reversed course, admitting that they did give Breslow “set parameters” under which to operate. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Update: guess I should have waited to publish! Kenley is no longer the only or most prominent current player to call out FSG. Rafael Devers had this to say today: