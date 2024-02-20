OTM Open Thread 2/20: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! The Red Sox made another move for 2025 by signing Liam Hendricks. The reliever, who will miss most of 2024 with Tommy John surgery, along with Michael Fulmer, represent two moves looking past the upcoming season and towards a 2025 that, we all hope, will be more competitive. There will be live, almost real, baseball played this week! The Boston Red Sox take on the Northeastern University Huskies at 1:05 PM ET this Friday.

