 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 2/20: It is Tuesday

Here we go...

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
2024 Boston Red Sox Spring Training Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Tuesday! The Red Sox made another move for 2025 by signing Liam Hendricks. The reliever, who will miss most of 2024 with Tommy John surgery, along with Michael Fulmer, represent two moves looking past the upcoming season and towards a 2025 that, we all hope, will be more competitive. There will be live, almost real, baseball played this week! The Boston Red Sox take on the Northeastern University Huskies at 1:05 PM ET this Friday.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...