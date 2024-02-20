Know Thy Enemy: The Baltimore Orioles

Welcome to OTM’s 2024 Red Sox Season Preview. Baseball typically features two teams playing each other at the same time, so for this series we’ll take a look not just at the Red Sox, but at their AL East and Wild Card rivals as well. Today we begin with the Baltimore Orioles.

Man, what a difference a few years can make.

During the 2021 MLB campaign, the Baltimore Orioles were in the pits. Hell, the pits might’ve been a more welcome destiny for the organization at that point in time. The team was cruising towards its fourth consecutive full season in the basement of the American League East (we’ll give them a break and take the COVID-shortened year out of this — don’t ask who came in last place in 2020) before eventually finishing with an abysmal 52-110 record. Playing with four other teams who eclipsed 90 wins meant that someone was bound to get their ass kicked — at least Baltimore was used to it at that point.

The O’s hadn’t sniffed a record north of .500 since the dog days of the Obama administration. They’d lost at least 100 ball games in three of the previous four seasons by the time 2021 came to a close, with only the pandemic potentially sparing them from making that four out of four. Something had to change in Birdland.

Well, it just so happens that something did change. Propelled by the promotion of wunderkind catcher Adley Rutschman and his 5.2 bWAR rookie year, Baltimore turned a corner in 2022 and logged 31 more wins than they did in the year prior. While it wasn’t enough to earn a postseason birth, it gave the O’s a platform to build on entering 2023.

Build on that platform they did. Rutschman was an All-Star and starting pitcher Kyle Bradish earned Cy Young votes, while infielder Gunnar Henderson and manager Brandon Hyde were named the American League Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year, respectively. Mix that all together with some shutdown relief pitching, and you’ve got yourself a division winner: Baltimore were kings of the AL East for the first time since 2014 after notching 101 victories — the most in the Junior Circuit and the second-most in all of baseball behind Atlanta’s 104 wins. It was a banner year for the Birds...

...until it wasn’t. A three-game sweep in the Division Series at the hands of the Texas Rangers, the eventual champions of the world, put a pause on any World Series aspirations that the Orioles had.

It’s been a roller coaster ride for Baltimore in recent years, as the team has gone from the gallows of the American League to the center of the pack in the pennant race within the span of 24 months. Not to mention: multi-kazillionaire David Rubenstein recently purchased the team from the incompetent Angelos family, perhaps foreshadowing the organization’s willingness to spend more money on talent going forward.

The major question for the Orioles now: what’s next?

Let’s preview one of the Red Sox’s rivals heading into 2024.

How Good Are They?

Pretty damn good!

That’s it, that’s the end of the post. Thank you for reading!

But seriously, I don’t think Baltimore’s 2023 performance was just a flash in the pan. Who knows if they’re going to surpass the 101-win benchmark that was set last season —baseball’s fuckin’ hard and there are plenty of other teams in the American League that could make a racket — but I’d be hard pressed to believe that significant regression is on the horizon in the DMV.

Rutschman looks primed to take over the mantle of baseball’s best backstop for the foreseeable future (more on him later). Henderson is the real deal on the left side of the infield and he’ll soon be paired with prospect extraordinaire Jackson Holliday, the son of seven-time All-Star and two-time World Series runner-up to the Boston Red Sox Matt Holliday. MLB Pipeline gave the younger Holliday a 70 overall grade on the 20-80 scale, with a 70 grade hit tool alongside 60 grade power and running tools. Translation: the kid’s ready to burst onto the scene, as DraftKings has him at the shortest odds of winning the AL’s Rookie of the Year honor in 2024 (+250 as I write this, if you were wondering).

Holliday’s superstar potential alongside Henderson’s quest to build on an already impressive debut (125 OPS+ in 2023) represent just the latest products of Baltimore’s prized farm system. Other youngsters ranked in Pipeline’s top 50 prospects, such as outfielders Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad (no, I didn’t just randomly smash letters into the keyboard) and as infielder Coby Mayo, could all be called up from the minors and contribute to the big club this year. Veterans like infielder Ryan Mountcastle and outfielders Cedric Mullins (who we can’t escape), Austin Hays, and Anthony Santander are all projected by FanGraphs’ ZiPS model to pitch in OPS+ marks above the league average of 100 along with respectable counting numbers.

All in all, that’s a recipe for more offensive success following a season where the Birds finished in the top half of the league in runs, hits, RBI, slugging percentage, and OPS—all while playing half of their games in a park that was the fourth-least hitter-friendly yard in the game, according to Baseball Savant. You can blame the decision to push the left field wall at Camden Yards back by about five miles for that.

Baltimore’s pitching output was one of the best in baseball in 2023, as Bradish’s stellar year (2.83 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 168.2 IP) and closer Felix Bautista’s dominance (280 ERA+ [!!!!] and 33 saves) led the way for a staff that registered the seventh-best ERA and the eighth-best WHIP in da leeeeeague.

Therein lives a good news-bad news situation for the O’s, though.

Bad news first, because the bad news should always come first: Bautista will be shelved for all of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery, meaning that setup guy Yennier Cano and former Red Sox fireman Craig Kimbrel will be tasked with headlining the Baltimore bullpen. We as baseball fans will be robbed of seeing perhaps the coldest entrance in baseball this year as a result of Bautista’s elbow injury. All in the game, yo. All in the game.

The good news is that Bradish doesn’t have to lead the rotation anymore...well, when he returns from his own injury, that is: Bradish is not expected to be healthy for Opening Day, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Baltimore made a splash a few weeks ago by acquiring star pitcher Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers. The 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner has been one of the true aces in baseball since the turn of the decade, compiling a 2.86 ERA with a sub-1 WHIP and 765 strikeouts over 622.1 frames since the start of 2020.

Having a guy like Burnes atop the rotation — even if it’s just for one year, as he could hit free agency next winter—can really raise a club’s ceiling. That’s especially true if Baltimore sees progress from their top pitching prospect, Grayson Rodriguez. After a shaky start to his first season, GRod notched a 2.41 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 10 regular season starts in August and September. The playoffs were...a different story...but one that you can explain away as growing pains. Rodriguez may be the biggest x-factor for Baltimore’s pitching this season —that is, outside of the health of other starters like Bradish and John Means.

And hey: with their new ownership team, could they even be in the hunt for someone like Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell in order to improve that rotation?

All in all, the Orioles look like a damn good team heading into the new year. They won’t sneak up on anyone in 2024, but they still should be right back in the midst of contention for the league’s top prize. They’re young, they’re talented, and they now have some postseason experience to learn from. Watch out.

Most Likable Player: Adley Rutschman

You don’t even have to be an Orioles fan (I’d guess you probably aren’t anyways, considering this is a Red Sox blog) to appreciate Adley Rutschman’s game. Anyone who appreciates baseball as a whole can see that this dude is special.

The face of Baltimore’s franchise does just about everything you could ask of a catcher, and it feels like the game comes naturally to the 25-year-old. Just look at that Savant page: he can hit to all fields with authority, he has a keen sense of the zone while at the plate, and he’s a stellar defender behind it. He’s like the baseball version of Boobie Miles; he might even fill up the Gatorade cooler, walk the dog, and paint your back porch.

Rutschman has hit the ground running early on in his young career, already garnering MVP votes in both 2022 and 2023. He earned an All-Star nod and a Silver Slugger Award last season. What’s scary is that he can be even better in 2024 and beyond. He’s an absolute blast to watch, no matter who you root for.

He’s got a great sense of humor, too. That’s worth a few bonus points in my book.

Twitter should be rooting for Adley Rutschman solely because he loves I Think You Should Leave, just like all of us pic.twitter.com/1pLStjCt9J — Fitzy Mo Peña (@FitzyMoPena) July 11, 2023

Least Likable Player: Ryan Mountcastle

Look, Ryan, if you just so happen to be reading this: I’m sure you’re a nice guy. I have nothing against you as a person. As a matter of fact, I bet you’re an absolute delight to be around. I’m sure many teachers have said you were a pleasure to have in class, no doubt.

But my fucking goodness dude, would you just relax against the Red Sox?

It’s every time with you, Ryan. It feels like you go bridge every damn time you step up to the plate against Boston. You’ve played against us in 53 games. That’s 205 at-bats against the Sox. In that time, you’ve notched 56 hits—10 of which have left the yard—along with 30 ribeyes. You’ve reached base about a third of the time and have an OPS of .805 against Boston. Frankly, I was expecting to see that you have 57 homers against us, so I consider that mark of 10 a pleasant surprise.

It’s not like you’re a notorious threat on offense. Your career OPS in total is .775; that’s fine, sure, but 30 points lower than your career OPS against the Red Sox? Are you just here to troll us? What fire is ignited in your soul that prompts you to turn into prime Albert Pujols whenever you see the letters B, O, and S pop up on the schedule?

I’m sick of your shenanigans, Ryan. Knock it off. I’d be happy to swap you out for another Oriole if I write this Baltimore preview again next year, but that relies entirely on you. Your move, chief.

Schedule Against the Red Sox

If you, dear reader, would like to see Baltimore visit Fenway Park, you can mark your calendars for April 9 through 11 as well as September 9 through 11. This will be the second straight year where the Red Sox have their home opener against the O’s, as that series will mark the start of a 10-game home stand for Boston following the 11-day trip on the West Coast to open the season.

The Red Sox will visit Baltimore from May 27 (Memorial Day) through 29 and from August 15 through 18, the latter series being the only four-game set between the two teams scheduled for 2024.

If you want my recommendation: try to find some time to visit Camden Yards. It’s an absolutely gorgeous park with a great atmosphere, even when the O’s aren’t all that good. It’s cool to see the inspiration for a number of newer ballparks in person. You’ll be sure to enjoy it.

Season Prediction

FanGraphs has projected that the Orioles will finish the 2024 season with an 85-77 record, good for third place in the AL East and one of the trio of Wild Card spots.

Go ahead and put me in for the over. I think their offense has the chance to be even better than the 2023 version, while Burnes’ addition to the rotation is an exciting one — even if the rest of the rotation’s health is a question mark at the start of the year. It’s a very talented team on paper, and their low payroll along with their plethora of prospects could make Baltimore a prime candidate for short-term improvements come trade deadline day.

If those arms can get healthy in a timely fashion, I still see the Orioles being a dangerous foe in an already tough division. I think they fall short of winning the division again, but I’m guessing they go 89-73 en route to a Wild Card birth. From there, I think they’ll get past the ALDS this time around, but the AL pennant ultimately slips through their fingers.

The future is bright in Baltimore, though, and it should shock no one if the Orioles make their pre-2023 woes a thing of the distant past.