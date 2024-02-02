OTM Open Thread 2/2-2/4: It is the Weekend

TGIF.

Happy Groundhog Day. The Red Sox perpetual rebuilding cycle continues while the (checks notes) Baltimore Orioles make impact trades. The Orioles, loaded with superstars from their farm, went out and acquired an ace - Corbin Burnes - from the Milwaukee Brewers. For a couple fringe 100 prospects and those weird tradable draft picks that only some teams get. Anyway, Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell are still out there. Maybe February will drop their prices into the Sox budget? We’ve seen them cry poor and then sign Tervor Story, Masataka Yoshida, and extend Devers. So who knows what will happen.

