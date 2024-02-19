Red Sox Sign Closer Liam Hendriks to a 2-Year, $10 Million Deal

The Red Sox have signed closer Liam Hendriks to a 2-year, $10 million deal. Incentives in the contract could bring it up to $20 million, and there’s also a mutual option for 2026. Chris Cotillo and Buster Olney tweeted the news within minutes of each other.

Source tells me and @Sean_McAdam: Red Sox close to adding Liam Hendriks, who is here at Fenway South. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) February 19, 2024

Liam Hendriks deal with the Red Sox, after the physical: 2 years, $10 million guaranteed, with additional performance bonuses. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 19, 2024

There’s a bevy of wonderful nuggets surrounding Hendriks as both a player and a person, but from a pure production standpoint, this signing means virtually nothing for the 2024 Red Sox. Hendriks had Tommy John surgery on August 2nd of last year, so a best case scenario tracks him to come back very late in the year with the Red Sox in playoff contention, and then having him be great right out of the gate and contributing to a magical October run.

In reality, we probably won’t see him pitch any meaningful innings until 2025. However, given his history, that still might be a great thing for Red Sox fans. Hendriks is a legit shutdown reliever with a bulldog mentality and a compelling backstory to boot.

Here’s some compelling facts about Hendriks:

He is a cancer survivor, and we’re talking stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma here. Absolutely kicked its ass!

He’s Australian!

He’s pitched for five other teams, all in the American League: The Twins, Royals, Blue Jays, A’s and White Sox.

Since the start of 2019, he’s got a 2.32 ERA, and 183 ERA+, and a 13.4 K/9 ratio. (He’s also finished in the top ten in Cy Young voting twice during this stretch despite being a reliever.)

Also, he likes to swear on the mound, a lot!

Liam Hendriks didn’t like this pitch to 2nd round pick Wes Kath.



Earmuffs!!! This audio not suitable for all audiences. pic.twitter.com/ehq6WvwkbP — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) March 11, 2022

Let’s hope he’s rehabbing close to the cameras for that Netflix series!

For more on his comeback, and the general respect players around the league have for him, this is a great video: