Will the Red Sox Bullpen Continue to Embrace the Cutter in 2024?

When the Boston Red Sox hired Craig Breslow as chief baseball officer and Andrew Bailey as pitching coach last fall, there was a clear indication that improving the organization's pitching infrastructure would be a top priority. Breslow had been an assistant general manager and, more importantly to this discussion, vice president of pitching for the Chicago Cubs before he was hired, while Bailey was the pitching coach for the San Francisco Giants from 2020 to 2023.

For a team like the Red Sox that has struggled on the pitching side of the equation the last few years, bringing in a pitching-oriented executive to lead the show and then putting a new person in charge of pitching at the MLB level made all the sense in the world. The hires imply there will be some widespread changes to how the Red Sox approach pitching development, strategy and execution, both in the minors and at the big league level.

In the midst of overhauling the pitching apparatus for the Red Sox, the new brass will also need to evaluate if there are any developments worth salvaging from last year’s staff. Perhaps one up for consideration is the team’s increased usage of the cutter in 2023.

Following a subtle but real trend across MLB, the 2023 Red Sox threw a higher percentage of cutters (13.8 percent of pitches thrown) than any team besides the Milwaukee Brewers, the previous employer of Corbin Burnes, a top-of-the-rotation starter who famously throws one of the best cutters in baseball and throws it a lot. Getting back to the Red Sox use of the offering, to put that 2023 number into context, in 2022, they tied for 19th among MLB teams in cutter usage at just 5.4 percent.

But was throwing more cutters actually effective? The answer is a resounding yes, especially relative to all other pitch types thrown by Red Sox pitchers last season. Not only did the Red Sox rank third in MLB in cutters runs above average (14.3), the team’s staff didn’t produce a positive mark with any other pitch, other than with curveballs, where they posted a negligible 0.4 runs above average.

Looking beyond the entire staff reveals that the Red Sox’s embrace of the cutter was not shared by all hurlers. Instead, it was a trend mostly seen in the bullpen. There is an obvious culprit for that, of course. When the Red Sox signed Kenley Jansen to be their full-time closer prior to the 2023 season, there was always going to be an uptick in cutter usage. Since reaching the big leagues in 2010, Jansen’s cutter has been his go-to weapon, as he’s thrown it more than 50 percent of the time in every season of his career, and more than 75 percent of the time in all but four seasons.

Interestingly, Jansen’s cutter usage had started to dip ever so slightly before 2023. Remember those four seasons he didn’t throw it 75 percent of the time? That stretch lasted from 2019 to 2022, with a low-water mark of 58 percent in 2021 as he continued to lean on a sinker more frequently. The cutter was still his bread and butter, there’s no argument there, but in 2023, Jansen threw the pitch more than he had since 2018, while drastically cutting down (pardon the pun) on his sinker usage. It was a good decision to go in that direction, with Jansen earning an All-Star nod last year while his cutter was his only pitch with a positive run value. (It was in 2022 as well).

But the Red Sox sudden volume and quality of cutters wasn’t just a Jansen-orchestrated phenomenon, although it was very much a bullpen-induced one. Chris Martin and Josh Winckowski, the two most utilized relievers on the Red Sox in 2023, also leaned on the cutter and to a greater degree than in past years. Martin, in his first season in Boston, threw his cutter 34.5 percent of the time, marking a career-high for the now 37-year-old veteran and tying it with his four-seam fastball as his most favored offering. Meanwhile, Winckowski bumped his cutter usage up to 35.5 percent in 2023 from his rookie season in 2022, putting it a fraction below his sinker as his weapon of choice. And just as Jansen had great success with his cutter, so did Martin and Winckowski, with Martin’s earning a +11 run value and Winckowski notching a +7 run value with his, according to Baseball Savant. If you’re wondering, those were both the highest marks of any of their respective pitches, In fact, Winckowski’s cutter drastically outperformed his sinker, which yielded a -4 run value.

Outside of the bullpen, the cutter didn’t make as large an impact, but in the rotation, Kutter Crawford (who made relief appearances as well) also contributed a bit to the surge, although it’s unclear if he is contractually obligated to do so because of his name. The trend with Crawford was a little less pronounced, however, as his cutter has been his second-most used pitch in every year he’s been in the bigs, hovering between 26 and 30 percent and sitting at 28.3 percent last season.

So that was all about last year. What about 2024? Are there any indicators that the cutter revolution will spread beyond the right arms of Jansen, Martin, Winckowski and Crawford?

Starting on the personnel side, in what has been an offseason filled with a lot of small moves and very little splash, the Red Sox haven’t added a bunch of pitchers who throw cutters. Isaiah Campbell, acquired in a trade with the Seattle Mariners, throws one pretty regularly and is currently penciled into a bullpen spot on FanGraphs’ depth chart projection, but Jansen might also be traded before too long, so if the Red Sox are trying to lean more heavily into the cutter, they would need to do so by teaching others to throw it.

Turning to pitching philosophy, I won’t pretend to know what Breslow and Bailey think, but based on the production of their previous teams, it’s difficult to ascertain anything conclusive. The Cubs were tied for fifth in cutter usage last season, but the Giants were dead last. That’s not to say Bailey will tell pitchers not to throw the cutter at all cost or that he’ll force Martin and Winckowski to dispatch with a pitch that was successful, but it doesn’t really support the notion that the organization will be all in on developing cutter-throwing hurlers.

We are going to learn a lot about how the Red Sox’s new leadership approaches pitching in the next few weeks. Obviously, the plan will not be to just build the entire staff out of cutters (or Kutters). However, as Breslow and company overhaul the pitching staff, they might consider holding on to one of the few things that worked in 2023.

All stats from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant.