OTM Open Thread 2/16-2/18: It is the Weekend

TGIF.

Imagine Craig Breslow has taken John Henry out for a night down in Fort Myers. He convinces him that with one move - signing a starting pitcher - the Red Sox will improve enough too boost revenues over the actual cost of the deal. And NBA expansion teams don’t pay for themselves after all!

Now, for some reason, Breslow decides to outsource his choice to the Over the Monster Open Thread poll.

You’ve got their full careers and the last three seasons. Who do you pick?

Poll Pick one: Snell

Monty vote view results 31% Snell (13 votes)

68% Monty (28 votes) 41 votes total Vote Now

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.