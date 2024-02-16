You know what? Aren’t you tired of being cynical? I am, even if the logical part of my brain knows, just knows, that this is the way of the world. Dan Secatore put words to something that I’d already been feeling, as I’ve watched the early signs of spring—pussy willows in bloom, noticeably longer days, pitchers and catchers reporting, my birthday drawing ever closer: we are programmed to feel optimistic at this time of year, and baseball is the only sport that legitimately taps into that.

You may not know this about me, but I’m actually an incurable optimist. [Yes, despite my nearly nonstop complaints about the Red Sox these past few seasons, many of which, you, dear reader, have been privy to.]

I’ve spent the offseason…complaining…and not without reason, but that wasn’t what I was going to say. I was going to say, reading books about baseball.

One that quite literally spoke to me in this mood of spring-like optimism is Wait Till Next Year by Doris Kearns Goodwin. She is now a die-hard Sox fan, although the book recounts her memories of growing up as a Brooklyn Dodgers fan on Long Island in the 1950s. Though I hoped she might delve into her Sox fandom more (it was left for a only few pages at the end, along with a fantastic compliment about Jim Rice, the first person I ever wanted to marry), there is something unmistakably spring here.

I mean, the title gives away the optimism, right? True, it goes hand-in-hand with a certain amount of disappointment, otherwise there’d be no need for waiting. While her memories are relayed with the unshakable certainty that only a child can have, Goodwin never minimizes her stressors, anxieties, and disappointments over the team. But this is really a book about hope. She confidently proclaims to haters (that is, the New York Giants and Yankees fans who also made up her neighborhood) things like “Tomorrow is another day” and “Anything can happen.”

The degree of confidence varied depending on the day, but you know, she’s right.

We’ve seen that ourselves, as enlightened Red Sox fans of the 21st century, looking back on four recent championships that once seemed beyond impossible. The Cubs said, and then did, something similar when they asked “Why Not Us?”

Do I really think that the Sox can take it all the way in 2024? No. Of course not. [Why did I do that? I said I wouldn’t do that.]

But nothing’s been written yet; no stats have been entered in the books.

Maybe Jonathan Papelbon’s prediction that Rafael Devers will assume the mantle of leadership will come to pass. I don’t believe it [I just can’t help myself, can I?], even though I’ve practically prayed for it. I think it’s more likely that Triston Casas becomes that guy and tells Devers about it while they devour omelettes together at one of their breakfasts. But today, Pap’s right; it certainly could come to pass.

And who knows, could the owners pry open their purse strings? Do you think Vaughn Grissom will blossom in Boston, or that Ceddanne Rafaela will be a revelation in the outfield—and at the plate [wink]? How about Kenley Jansen is quickly cured of all lat soreness and stays on the team because they’re making a go of it late in the season? [Let’s not think about what catastrophes would need to befall the other teams in order for the Sox to rise in the standings; they’d probably be really grim.]

Any of these things could happen. We’ll know more of course, as each day reveals itself and moves us farther along our path this season, whatever that path may be. But right now…I don’t feel too bad.

Maybe the DunKings snapped me out of it. If they and the donuts they love—that pink-and-orange brand with the puffy 1970s-style typeface—don’t exude optimism, I don’t know what does. I’m jealous of any and all of you who are lucky enough to live closer than 920 miles to Dunkin’. Yes, the closest Dunkin’ to me is either Upper Lake, CA (920 miles to the south) or Buffalo, MN (1657 miles to the east). If only I could trade places with any of you for about two minutes—long enough to grab a Boston Kreme and maybe an iced coffee. Ah, life is sweet, and you are lucky. And in two days, I’ll be in an airport terminal where the first thing I’ll do when I get off the plane is to locate the nearest Dunkin’ and then I’ll be lucky too.

See what I mean? We have a lot to look forward to.