Before we start let me state that sports teams “mean” enough things to enough people that there’s no good definition of what they inherently “are.” So when I ask “Are the Red Sox still the Red Sox?” it’s hard for even me to pin down what I mean. The closest analogy I can think of is the “there are dinner jackets and there are dinner jackets” scene from Casino Royale — there are the Red Sox, and there are the Red Sox. The question is: Which ones are these?

The inspiration for this column came from a shitpost, as in the best it does, in which our own Jake Wallinger was reacting to Craig Breslow saying he relied on “the vision to dictate the moves,” which let to this...

... and got me thinking about the whole Ship of Theseus speech at the end of WandaVision, and how the Sox present an incredible Ship of Theseus test case. This led to several questions, including: What are the Red Sox? Do they remain the same after a Ship of Theseus-type rebuild? How the shit did I have the time to watch WandaVision? And how did I, a graduate of a Classics-heavy college, learn about the Ship of Theseus there?*

*If you’re just learning of it now, look it up

Pointedly, the question of “What are the Red Sox?” had been bouncing around in my mind since the Ken Rosenthal Unleashed (from the bowtie) interview with A.J. Pierzynski in which he exasperated about the Sox’s newly notorious inaction. “These are the Boston Red Sox,” he pleaded, his inflection stating what seemed obvious: Whatever was happening in Boston wasn’t the real Red Sox. My kneejerk inclination was to agree with him until the second- and third-level thoughts kicked into gear and got me asking what, in fact, the real Red Sox were.

So what are they? Jerry Seinfeld famously said sports fans were doing little more than “rooting for laundry,” and while there’s more to it, it’s true on a superficial level. It’s right up there, tautologically, with “You play to win the game!” — there’s really no counterargument. It is what it is, and it’s that for which you sign up.

Ultimately, though, Seinfeld’s joke is just that: A joke. A franchise is more than laundry. It’s the question of how much more than Tide Pods that are at issue, and in what context, that are particularly vexing right now. These questions are paramount, especially for the Red Sox, who, even in the best of times were always chasing reinvention, which they somehow rode to 4 titles in 14 years. The main questions now to be: Were they always this way? And the follow-up: Were they just lucky?

I have answers, I think.. First off: They were not always this way. These owners are Boston’s best ever, and there’s no two ways about it. Secondly: Hell yes they were lucky! I’m not complaining. I’m thrilled about it. But I think the Sox brass, so emboldened by nearly 20 years of overwhelming success, began to overstate the role of their past success in the whole process. Regardless of what I think, it’s plain now that at some point after the 2018 season John Henry asked if the team could spend less and win, and several people told him yes, and he believed them. If their scattershot approach to winning had worked phenomenally well for 20 years, you can hear the echo of him thinking, why would I it stop now?

The answer is obvious to anyone who isn’t richer than God and/or who roots for any other team: You wouldn’t! The only throughline for Boston’s otherworldly success was trying. Take that out, and there’s not much of which to speak. Even in 2013, the Sox were trying in a way they’re not right now. That team got rewarded with an iconic title. This one, aiming far lower, won’t be so lucky.

Or will they? There’s a chance the Sox rebound and win it all in a couple years. I’m not counting on it. I don’t think that’s who they are. I think they’re much worse. But what are they really?

—

In commuting terms, Sox have gone local. For those of us who have lived in cities large enough to necessitate express and local lanes, the meaning will be immediately clear; for those that haven’t, it should only take a minute or two to realize that the local train, or car, takes longer the express train, or car, because it stops more often. The Sox are making more stops on their way to a title, and they’re going slower because of it. Right? Right. For every 99 times the express goes faster, but the local will beat it every so often, If you see it happen once or twice, though, you might think it could work all the time, and you’d be wrong.

That’s more or less what Henry has been up to since he fired Dave Dombrowski: Trying to find the next shortcut, and outside of a lucky break in 2021, having failed completely. While 2021 counts, for sure, did it feel like a “real” Red Sox team? More importantly, what is that, exactly? If the Red Sox have not been the Red Sox for the past few years, when do they become so again?

I truly don’t know. What I do know about is that the Sox fail the Ship of Theseus test. At no point would anyone confuse the 2024 Sox with the 2018 version, even with the same number of roster spots. The pieces are not even remotely the same, and no one would be confused to that end. Right now, the ship would sink.

All of which means that this is about the laundry. Right now it’s so dirty I can’t imagine it gettin clean anew, but it might just happen. Those Red Sox won’t be these Red Sox, though. The Red Sox are dead; long live the Red Sox. Right now they barely exist. Right now, they’re hard to hold on to. Right now, they’re only a vision.