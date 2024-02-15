Spring Training Vibes Check: Trevor Story Will Save The Red Sox Defense

There are few things in sports that I have a more complicated relationship with than Spring Training. Just when you think you can’t take another day of the social isolation, bracing winds, and salt stains that come with winter, there’s Spring Training to give you some hope, to remind you that the world will look and feel radically different in just a matter of weeks. You get to know the new guys, you gawk at the weird haircuts on the vets, you swoon at clips of a uniformed Pedro working with the young pitchers, certain he’s about to turn them into all-stars. Baseball is back and it is glorious.

And then the games start. You blow off work to catch the first few innings of a split-squad game in Dunedin only to see a lineup full of non-roster invitees. The thrill of a new start begins to fade as the games become routine, background noise at best. And yet they keep going, week after week, giving you a tease of baseball but holding back the real thing. The last two weeks of March are torture.

But after one of the weirdest and most depressing Red Sox offseasons in recent memory, I’ve damn near used up my cache of cynicism. I want to embrace the coming season, despite the disappointment of the last four months (years?), and that means embracing the next few glorious weeks until Spring Training becomes something to get past rather than something to enjoy.

So as the club gathers together in Fort Myers, we’ll use this space as a place to celebrate the good stuff about Spring Training: the overanalyzed batting practice clips, the rumors about new pitches, the goofy videos of clubhouse pranks. We’ll have plenty of time to be cynical once the season starts; for now, I’m leaving that in the gutter with the ice-encrusted garbage.

Oh look, it’s Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito having a throw that ball over dem der mountains contest:

Throwing partners Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito building some early chemistry. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/W89yjueP9v — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) February 12, 2024

And here’s our first look at new outfielder Tyler O’Neil. I have to assume that this man keeps an enemies list, and that sleeves are on it:

Our first Big Three sighting! Marcelo Mayer is looking smooth on the dirt. If bats are ever outlawed from baseball in favor of gently rolling the ball to the infielders, the Sox will be in good shape:

Here’s Marcelo Mayer on a slow roller to his right… pic.twitter.com/ucubNcOP5s — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) February 13, 2024

Right on cue, we have our first weird haircut. Jarren Duran is going blonde, perhaps in an attempt to confuse Kansas City hecklers:

BLONDE JARREN DURAN pic.twitter.com/Yv0yhrRfST — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) February 15, 2024

Pitchers fielding practice — looks like the team’s defensive issues have been solved!

There is a lot more emphasis on defense this spring training. ⁦@RedSox⁩ Pitchers Fielding Practice is much more intentional and competitive this year #wcvb pic.twitter.com/TvjvKZaS82 — Duke Castiglione (@DukeCastiglione) February 15, 2024

But for real, Trevor Story is going to be the key to an improved defense:

Alex Cora suggested that he sees a full season of Story as a reason to expect a significant defensive upgrade this year. His range to his right and cross-body arm strength are both in an obviously excellent place at the start of spring training. pic.twitter.com/Je8xh9e5Ru — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) February 13, 2024

Here’s Kenley Jansen, showing absolutely no lat discomfort whatsoever as he signs an autograph:

Kenley Jansen wishing a fan happy birthday and signing an autograph for her #wcvb ⁦@RedSox⁩ pic.twitter.com/okCf7KZdgZ — Duke Castiglione (@DukeCastiglione) February 15, 2024

Who has two thumbs and is underrated?

Kutter Crawford running into your feed. pic.twitter.com/bAjaFTY0Lf — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 14, 2024

And let’s end with El Tiante driving a golf cart, because who wouldn’t want to be riding shotgun here?