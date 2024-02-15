OTM Open Thread 2/15: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. Well, today’s the day Jon Morosi predicted Jordan Montgomery would be signed by. So far Scott Boras’ clients are are holding out for better offers. Cody Bellinger? Blake Snell? Also unsigned. Has the Super Agent finally overplayed his hand? We’ll see. Meanwhile Breslow’s comment on the Red Sox rotation:

Breslow says Sox would be open to adding to rotation “if the opportunity presents itself.” Declined to address specifically Montgomery and Snell, says the Sox want “the vision to dictate the moves.” — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) February 13, 2024

Hmm. Does “desperate call from Scott Boras to John Henry” count as an opportunity presenting itself?

