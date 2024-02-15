 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 2/15: It is Thursday

Throwback to winning, please

By Mike Carlucci
2024 Boston Red Sox Spring Training Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Thursday. Well, today’s the day Jon Morosi predicted Jordan Montgomery would be signed by. So far Scott Boras’ clients are are holding out for better offers. Cody Bellinger? Blake Snell? Also unsigned. Has the Super Agent finally overplayed his hand? We’ll see. Meanwhile Breslow’s comment on the Red Sox rotation:

Hmm. Does “desperate call from Scott Boras to John Henry” count as an opportunity presenting itself?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

