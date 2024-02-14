OTM Open Thread 2/14: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. This is your last reminder that it is Valentine’s Day, should you need to make plans. Just sneak that into your morning blog reads. The day has finally arrived: pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers. The rotation and bullpen are...ok. Maybe still in flux if rumors about Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin and for some reason John Schreiber are to be believed. The Red Sox have acquired more depth for the ‘pen this winter and if Houck and Whitlock are making a move there that’s even more but what was coming together as a strength behind an unknown rotation dismantled before July? We’ll see if anything comes of it. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.