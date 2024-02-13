OTM Open Thread 2/13: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday.

Cross another name of the list as Jorge Soler signs with the San Francisco Giants.

Outfielder Jorge Soler and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a three-year, $42 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN.



Soler opted out of a $13 million contract -- and gets more than that over three years. First with the deal was @susanslusser. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 13, 2024

Although this was an odd one for the front office to be (potentially) freeing up cash to fund an offer. The Red Sox have a left fielder who is mostly bat and needs to DH. Soler might have more power than Masa but is that really an upgrade of the roster as a whole? Anyway, like the meteorologists who predicted snow, baseball prognosticators who had Soler on the Red Sox are looking foolish this morning.

