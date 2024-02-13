 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 2/13: It is Tuesday

Swing and a miss

By Mike Carlucci
Red Sox and Yankees Rained Out Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Happy Tuesday.

Cross another name of the list as Jorge Soler signs with the San Francisco Giants.

Although this was an odd one for the front office to be (potentially) freeing up cash to fund an offer. The Red Sox have a left fielder who is mostly bat and needs to DH. Soler might have more power than Masa but is that really an upgrade of the roster as a whole? Anyway, like the meteorologists who predicted snow, baseball prognosticators who had Soler on the Red Sox are looking foolish this morning.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

