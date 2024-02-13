Red Sox News & Links: Jorge Soler Signs With Giants

The Jorge Soler storm has passed (why, yes, I did try too hard on that one). News broke this morning that Soler signed a three-year, $43 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, ending the possibility that he’d end up as the righty power bat to balance a lefty-heavy lineup. In one sense, that’s a big deal for an aging, one-dimensional player who exacerbates the Red Sox’ defensive issues. But nevertheless, he would have made the 2024 Red Sox better, and at some point the Red Sox brass needs to stop making risk aversion their number one priority. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

For a stark example of just what six years of this team-building strategy has led to, consider the fact that, for the first time since 1967, the Red Sox roster will likely contain not a single player who has ever finished in the top-two of either the Cy Young or MVP voting. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

There hasn’t been much hype about it, but the Red Sox will be spending part of Spring Training in the Dominican Republic for a pair of games against the Tampa Bay Rays. This is long overdue. MLB has brought the game to places that care far less for it than the DR, for the simple but gross fact that people in London and Sydney have more disposable income to spend on hats and MLB.TV subscriptions than people in Santo Domingo. (Tim Crowley, NESN)

Keith Law released his MLB-wide prospect rankings recently, and now he digs deep into his Red Sox top-20. Marcelo Mayer edged Roman Anthony for the top spot, and Law remains much higher on Ceddanne Rafaela than most of the prospect community. (Keith Law, The Athletic)