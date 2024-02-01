Meet The New Guy: Romy Gonzalez

Who is he and where does he come from?

He’s 80-grade baseball name-haver Romy Gonzalez, and the Red Sox just picked him up off the scrap heap after he was released by the Chicago White Sox.

What position does he play?

Almost all of them! He’s spent the bulk of his time at second and short stop, but he’s a good athlete who can handle himself all over the diamond, and he’s even made some appearances in center and at first base.

Is he any good?

At having a cool baseball name he’s amazing. And that’s before you even consider that it might be even cooler if he went by his full first name, Roman, and that it definitely would be cooler if he went presidential assassin-style and used all three of his names, because Roman Alexander Gonzalez is almost too perfect of a name to be real. Roman Alexander Gonzalez is a secret billionaire in an Ava DuVernay series; he’s a legendary Cuban baseball player who hit two home runs in one game against Satchel Paige in 1939; he’s a novelist in a Roberto Bolaño novel who wrote one cult classic about Angels visiting Mexico City and then spent the rest of his life living as a hermit in an old mining town in the foothills of the Andes.

At playing baseball, though? No. No he’s not.

Romy has had cups of coffee in three different Major League seasons so far, and has not impressed in any of them, compiling a career line of .222/.239/.361 with 5 homers, 7 steals, and 86 strikeouts over the course of 239 plate appearances. Offensively, he struggles to make contact and lay off bad pitches, but he does hit the ball hard when he gets the bat on it, and he once hit 20 homers over just a half season at AA.

To be fair to our classically-named hero, he’s also struggled with injuries a lot. He was actually one of the White Sox’ top twenty prospects when he made his MLB debut in 2021, but he then made three different trips to the injured list during his first full season a year later. Last year he suffered a torn labrum in the middle of June that kept him out for the rest of the season. Granted, he wasn’t good before the injury, hitting just .194/.208/.376 in 44 games. But nevertheless, when a player combines power and speed like Romy does (he stole 50 bags in the minors and was caught just 12 times) there will always be a team willing to take a chance and see if things can finally come together.

Show me a cool highlight.

The Cape Cod League home run derby is the epitome of cool, and not just because I’ve played on this very field.

What’s he doing in his picture up there?

Throwing up a W as he trots around the bases and saying “Worcester, here I come!”

What’s his role on the 2024 Red Sox?

Look, folks, 40-man roster depth isn’t sexy, but it is necessary. Given that he has minor league options remaining, he’ll likely start the year in Worcester and only get called up when an injury necessitates it. It’s always possible, though, that he beats out Pablo Reyes for a bench spot, particularly since he brings something different to the table with his power potential.