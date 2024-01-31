Red Sox News & Links: Justin Turner Signs With Blue Jays

The Red Sox roster took another hit yesterday, as Justin Turner signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays worth $13 million. I was skeptical of the Turner signing last offseason, fearing that an ugly first half of 2022 portended doom for the aging hitter, but he proved me wrong and was arguably the most reliable offensive player for the Sox last season. I’m still expecting him to be looked cooked sooner rather than later (and that certainly could be this year) which is why I don’t view his loss as a significant blow. But, nevertheless, he was a right-handed power threat who could backup the corner infield spots and provide leadership in the clubhouse, and those are all things the Red Sox need. So at this point in the offseason, the Sox have lost Tuner, Chris Sale, Alex Verdugo, and James Paxton, while adding Lucas Giolito, Vaughn Grissom, and Tyler O’Neill. (Amin Touri, Boston Globe)

So if the Sox are out on cheap, one-year deals for guys like Turner and Paxton, known quantities who succeeded in Boston, are they going to spend another dime offseason on anyone? It’s not like the team doesn’t have the cash. This payroll breakdown expects the Sox to open the season at about $190 million. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Maybe a reunion with Matt Barnes will be in store for the future. The free agent reliever is going to throw in a showcase for interested teams. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Maybe Triston Casas will put together an MVP-level season to help make up for the offensive loss of Turner. Jonathan Papelbon seems to think it’s possible, in the sense that he recently compared Casas to David Ortiz. (Ryan Gilbert, WEEI)

Lastly, we’ve lost a member of the Red Sox extended family, as former Manager Jimy Williams passed away at the age of 80. Williams is the type of character you don’t see much of in the game anymore, a scruffy lifer who spoke in homespun metaphors and didn’t hesitate to discipline the biggest stars in the game. His leadership was a key component of the somewhat forgotten 1995 AL East championship team. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)