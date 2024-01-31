OTM Open Thread 1/31: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! Tomorrow - next month - is February. Pitchers and catchers, workouts, drills, games. It’s all going to happen fast. Are you ready? Are the Red Sox? There was a lot of impromptu roster construction in the comments yesterday and a lot of people were drawing the same conclusion: there’s a lot (at least a little!) to like here. Which makes sleeping on free agents that address specific weaknesses so much more frustrating. If we just take it on faith that Breslow & Baily pitching magic exists and most of those guys exceed their expectations, and that Devers has a big year, and Duran doesn’t regress, and Story is healthy - these are a lot of assumptions I know - where can this team finish if it all goes right? Third in the AL East? Fourth? Could this be 2013 again? Or are they just short even in a dream year?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.