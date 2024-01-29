OTM Open Thread 1/29: It is Monday

Happy Monday. It’s almost February - the month of Spring Training, and Fort Myers, and Pitcher and Catchers reporting... and yet Cody Bellinger, Jordan Montgomery, and Blake Snell remain unsigned. Three of the biggest free agents. Just sitting out there waiting for offers. Personally, even with the injury factor, Bellinger is a huge risk. He was non-tendered by the Dodgers before his rebound. Do you want to be the team giving 12 years and $264 million as predicted by MLBTradeRumors?

Blake Snell was forecast for 7/$200 million and turned down an offer from the Yankees (apparently his only one) for less. Jordan Montgomery almost looks like a bargain at 6/$150. That’s $25 million a season which is apparently “too much” for the Red Sox these days. But at some point soon all three of these guys need to find a team. Maybe a deal that is somehow under the precious luxury tax ceiling for the Sox but with an early opt out? Let the player hold a big check but also know they can bail after year one to seek their fortune in a more favorable market?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.