OTM Open Thread 1/26-1/28: It is the Weekend

TGIF. It’s been another week and the Red Sox have stood pat. After a small flurry of activity it seems like this really could be it. The 2024 squad, credit to Craig Breslow, is definitely an interesting team on paper. Will Alex Verdugo finally have a breakthrough? Not our problem. Can Chris Sale stay healthy? Not our problem. Can pitchers come to Boston and improve? the law firm of Breslow, Bailey, and Boddy sure hopes that is now the case. Which could make the pitching as listed underrated. The big splash that would have shown ownership still invests in the Fenway part of Fenway Sports Group would have been nice. Maybe next year.

