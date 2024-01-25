 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 1/25: It is Thursday

Real? Fake? News?

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
2024 Red Sox Winter Weekend Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Thursday.

Jon Heyman thinks the Red Sox have something up their sleeve. But, uh, do you believe? Nah. Is there really a chance the Sox do something after saying they are basically at their budget? Kenley still hasn’t been traded to free up cash for that rumored free agent signing. Which was Teoscar Hernandez who signed with the Dodgers. But no worries. I’m sure the Sox are feeling the pressure by now!

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...