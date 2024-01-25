OTM Open Thread 1/25: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday.

Red Sox have to have a big move left, no?! This isn’t even half throttle!!! https://t.co/ErgoXrMWEI — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 24, 2024

Jon Heyman thinks the Red Sox have something up their sleeve. But, uh, do you believe? Nah. Is there really a chance the Sox do something after saying they are basically at their budget? Kenley still hasn’t been traded to free up cash for that rumored free agent signing. Which was Teoscar Hernandez who signed with the Dodgers. But no worries. I’m sure the Sox are feeling the pressure by now!

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.