OTM Open Thread 1/24: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. If you were thinking “at least James Paxton is in the budget and if he’s healthy that’s helpful” think again. He’s taking his talents to LA. That’s the Dodgers (sorry Arte Moreno.) So, anyway, it’s looking like the rotation and roster are set. Unless something changes. Maybe the team finds more money? Especially if someone is available for a major discount? If somehow Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell or Cody Bellinger take a one-year deal can the Red Sox really be that cheap? Sigh. Don’t answer that.

