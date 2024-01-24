 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 1/24: It is Wednesday

Another Dodger

By Mike Carlucci
Los Angeles Dodgers v Boston Red Sox Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday. If you were thinking “at least James Paxton is in the budget and if he’s healthy that’s helpful” think again. He’s taking his talents to LA. That’s the Dodgers (sorry Arte Moreno.) So, anyway, it’s looking like the rotation and roster are set. Unless something changes. Maybe the team finds more money? Especially if someone is available for a major discount? If somehow Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell or Cody Bellinger take a one-year deal can the Red Sox really be that cheap? Sigh. Don’t answer that.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

