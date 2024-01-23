OTM Open Thread 1/23: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. What’s up with the Red Sox? Well, uh, not much right now. As Spring Training approaches the Sox biggest news is that spending will be down year-over-year. For a team that was in the hunt in July. That the GM had to fly to the West Coast to apologize for his poor trade line performance. Is that was Devers signed away his future for? An endless rebuild? The Devers contract itself was partially to appease the fans. Trevor Story was signed in sort of the same way. Maybe there will be another check cut just to silence the story, even if adding one player doesn’t move the needle that much. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.