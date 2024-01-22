OTM Open Thread 1/22: It is Monday

Happy Monday. It’s a bitter 15 degrees in Boston this morning. Weather that makes you dream of summer baseball. Maybe hot dogs. Grass. Rain. Anything. But if the Red Sox are to be believed (and why not after the last 4 years) this is going to be the roster for 2024. Maybe Kenley Jansen is flipped to bring back Adam Duvall. Precious dollars and all. They aren’t made of money. What’s that?

Rumors continue to suggest that Liverpool could still be in the running to sign Mbappé. The 25-year-old came close to moving to Anfield back in 2017 before joining PSG. According to L’Equipe (via the Mirror), he even had a two-hour chat with Liverpool owner John Henry on his private jet about a possible transfer.

We’re sorry Mario, the Princess is in another castle.

Poll Does "The Fenway Experience" mean This poll is closed 0% Winning (0 votes)

100% Losing (3 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.