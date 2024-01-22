 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 1/22: It is Monday

The winter continues

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
2024 Red Sox Winter Weekend Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Monday. It’s a bitter 15 degrees in Boston this morning. Weather that makes you dream of summer baseball. Maybe hot dogs. Grass. Rain. Anything. But if the Red Sox are to be believed (and why not after the last 4 years) this is going to be the roster for 2024. Maybe Kenley Jansen is flipped to bring back Adam Duvall. Precious dollars and all. They aren’t made of money. What’s that?

We’re sorry Mario, the Princess is in another castle.

Poll

Does "The Fenway Experience" mean

This poll is closed

  • 0%
    Winning
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Losing
    (3 votes)
3 votes total Vote Now

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...