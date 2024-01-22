OTM Open Thread 1/22: It is Monday

Happy Monday. It’s a bitter 15 degrees in Boston this morning. Weather that makes you dream of summer baseball. Maybe hot dogs. Grass. Rain. Anything. But if the Red Sox are to be believed (and why not after the last 4 years) this is going to be the roster for 2024. Maybe Kenley Jansen is flipped to bring back Adam Duvall. Precious dollars and all. They aren’t made of money. What’s that?
We’re sorry Mario, the Princess is in another castle.
Poll
Does "The Fenway Experience" mean
This poll is closed
-
0%
Winning
-
100%
Losing
Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
Loading comments...