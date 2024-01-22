Red Sox News & Links: Fixing The Pitching From The Inside Out

We’re now in the fallout stages of a frustrating Winter Weekend for Red Sox fans, as Sam Kennedy, Tom Werner, and Craig Breslow all declared 2024 to be yet another bridge year for the team. Of those three, Breslow is the only one who should get any slack. Who wouldn’t want to start with deliberate care when taking on a brand new role at the head of a brand new organization? It seems like much of his work has been focused on internal improvements and personnel changes, so far, which is understandable to a degree. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

So if the pitching staff is what is is, can we hope to see any improvement? New pitching coach Andrew Bailey is optimistic. In fact, he seems downright confident in his ability to help every Red Sox starter improve over their 2023 performance. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

And to that end, the Sox may have a new secret weapon. Kyle Boddy, the founder and owner of Driveline, was just hired as a special advisor to Craig Breslow. Driveline, a private training facility located in the Pacific Northwest, has revolutionized pitching development over the past several years, and is credited with resurrecting and jump-starting the careers of several MLB pitchers. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

One of new arms Boddy will be working with is Cooper Criswell, who, as we predicted, will come to spring training with the expectation of taking on a starting role for the Woo Sox. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

But while pitching was the team’s biggest issue last season, they’ll still need to hit, too. A return to form from Trevor Story could be big there, and he’s excited to be fully healthy. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

And Vaughn Grissom is feeling good about the upcoming season, too. (Gio Rivera, NESN)