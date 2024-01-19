OTM Open Thread 1/19-1/21: It is the Weekend

Happy Friday!

The Red Sox are, uh, doing stuff. We think. Kyle Boddy of Driveline (the pitching magicians) is joining the Sox as an advisor. Craig Breslow is at least surrounding himself with some other really good people in an area that has kinda collapsed for Boston: pitching development. Brayan Bello is looking exciting and Chaim Bloom found a few underrated gems but you don’t build a staff only through surprising upside. With any luck the tide will change quickly given where the rest of the AL East already is.

