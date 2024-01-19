Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode number 304. This week, Jake Devereaux, Keaton DeRocher, and Bob Osgood discuss the end of the Full Throttle era and debate where the Red Sox stack up in the Boston Sports hierarchy in a few different areas.

We opened the show by talking about the quotes from Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow and Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner over the past couple of days. Breslow’s shift from focusing on controllable starting pitching (and potentially moving prospects to do so) to now waiting for the next wave of prospects (Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel) was abrupt. Werner’s shift from “full throttle” to “pressing all levers” just doesn’t have the same ring to it! “If I set the bar high a little bit, as I said, it probably wasn’t the most artful comment,” said Werner, clearing everything up for us. We broke down both Breslow and Werner’s comments, with varying levels of frustration. What was your favorite moment of the Full Throttle Era? Let us know in the comments!

The International Signings period opened up on January 15th and the Red Sox made a few splashes, highlighted by the $1M bonus signed by Dominican CF Vladimir Asencio, known for his strong defense and contact profile. Third baseman Carlos Carrasquel, from Venezuela, signed for $590,000, who has “easy power”, according to Eddie Romero. Dominican Pitcher Dalvinson Reyes, at $450,000, was the sixth-highest bonus presented to an international pitcher this year. With a three-pitch repertoire, he has a chance to be a front-end starter. Finally, Dominican outfielder Edwin Brito ($450K) and Dominican SS/CF Anderson Fermin ($400K) rounded out the top-5 highest bonuses received this week from the Red Sox.

We finished the show comparing the Red Sox to the other Boston sports teams from the perspectives of relevance, future confidence, and closest to a championship, before reader questions devolved into delusion and nonsense.

