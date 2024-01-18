Red Sox News & Links: Is The Rotation Set?

Now that the full throttle era appears to have ended before the throttle was even greased up (note: I don’t really know how throttles work), all eyes turn to the supposed future of the Red Sox: prospects Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel. All three of them have been in Boston this week attending the Red Sox rookie development program, and they were joined by Triston Casas, who decided to come up to get to know the kids. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Red Sox farm director Brian Abraham was there, too, obviously. And he spoke to The Athletic about all 12 player participants. This is a must-read. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

It isn’t just the Red Sox brass that are excited by this crop of propects. Baseball America updated it’s top 100 list and four Sox players made the cut: Marcelo Mayer at 14, Roman Anthony at 21, Kyle Teel at 62, and Ceddanne Rafaela at 94. (Baseball America)

Vaughn Grissom isn’t a rookie, but he made the trip to Boston, too, after spending time at Camp Story in Dallas. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Weirdly enough, Celtics boss Brad Stevens spoke to the prospects as well, as he apparently has for the last several years, in light of his close friendship with Alex Cora. (Jason Ounpraeseuth, NESN)

Breslow’s comments about waiting for the prospects made most of the news this week, but he also essentially stated that the rotation is more or less set. Barring anything unforseen, we’re looking at Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Nick Pivetta, with Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, and Josh Winckowski competing for the final spot. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)